Makers of ‘Vikram' to mark 100-day celebrations on Kamal Haasan's birthday

Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday, the makers of his recent release ‘Vikram’ have decided to celebrate the 100-day of the film’s release to mark his birthday celebrations.

Superstar Kamal Haasan will enter a new phase of his life next month when he turns a year older on November 7. The ‘Chachi 420’ actor will be celebrating his 68th birthday. And to make his day more special, the makers of his last release’ Vikram’, have decided to do something special on his birthday.

Per the reports, ‘Vikram’ makers will be celebrating 100 days of the movie on the superstar’s birthday. The film which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role, along with actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, completed a magnificent 100-day run in the cinema halls in September.

‘Vikram’ which was released in the theatres on June 3, turned out to be a huge hit. And after all these months, along with the Kamal Haasan’s birthday coming up, the team of the action-drama flick is all set to ring in the celebrations to mark the film’s success.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Friday performance of ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, and others is here!

An official announcement in this regard was made by Kamal Haasan's production house ‘RKFI’, which backed the film. Sharing a statement, the production house posted: "RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's birthday, November 7,at 5pm in Kalaivanar Arangam."

‘Vikram’ saw Kamal Haasan return to the screens for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The power-packed action mode saw him play the role of a RAW agent. The film also had an extended cameo played by Suriya. Narain and Gayathrie were also seen playing important roles in the movie.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has a special wish for the 'Princess of Heart'

As for the music of the film is concerned, it was given by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj did the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Months after the theatrical release of ‘Vikram’, the film was also released on the OTT platform and is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers to watch it for free. Meanwhile, fans of the actor are also eager for the sequel of the film, details of which have not been revealed yet.