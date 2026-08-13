OTT Releases On 14th August: This Friday brings a fresh lineup of movies and shows to OTT platforms. From Cocktail 2 and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to Aakhri Sawal, here are six releases to add to your weekend watchlist

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. The film draws inspiration from the 2008 Mumbai attacks and focuses on the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Cama Hospital who worked to protect patients during the crisis.

The film features Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak, Sayaji Shinde, Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde and several others in important roles.

OTT platform: ZEE5 OTT release date: August 14, 2026

Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 takes forward the spirit of Homi Adajania's 2012 romantic drama but follows a completely new set of characters. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna headline this love story set against the backdrop of Italy.

The film revolves around Kunal and Diya, a couple who have been living together for nearly a decade but have no plans to get married. Things become complicated when Diya begins to question Kunal's commitment and turns to her free-spirited friend Ally for help. What follows is an emotional and complicated love triangle.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna

OTT platform: Netflix OTT release date: August 14, 2026

Aakhri Sawal

Aakhri Sawal revolves around Vicky, a young and outspoken scholar whose academic work creates a major controversy. His thesis, which is critical of the RSS, is rejected by his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni. The disagreement soon develops into a much larger debate, bringing questions about academic freedom, ideology and dissent into the spotlight.

The film stars Namashi Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play OTT release date: August 14, 2026

Don't Say Good Luck

Don't Say Good Luck follows 15-year-old Sophie Birenbaum, a theatre student who finally gets the opportunity she has been waiting for when she lands the lead role in her school's musical.

However, her excitement takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her mother's cancer has returned. The film combines a coming-of-age story with an emotional family drama as Sophie tries to deal with her biggest opportunity while facing a difficult situation at home.

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield

OTT platform: Netflix OTT release date: August 14, 2026

Umthetho

Umthetho is a crime drama centred on a determined state prosecutor who is forced into an impossible situation when her younger brother's life is threatened.

To save him, she must secretly work as a double agent within the gang controlled by her imprisoned elder brother. As she becomes caught between her professional responsibilities and her family's dangerous circumstances, the story explores loyalty, crime and difficult choices.

Cast: Nqobile Nunu K.H., Given Stuurman, Tony Kgoroge

OTT platform: Netflix OTT release date: August 14, 2026