Shagun Sharma's journey on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' has ended. The actor was eliminated after losing an elimination task to co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin. She was known for her bubbly nature but struggled with stunts on the show.

Actor Shagun Sharma's journey on the popular stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', has come to an end. She faced defeat at the hands of her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task.

Shagun, best known for her acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, was quite entertaining on KKK 15 due to her bubbly nature. However, she struggled when it came to performing the tasks and didn't have a particularly strong run in the stunts, having aborted quite a few of them during her journey.

Shagun Sharma Shares Her Experience

Sharing her experience of participating in KKK 15, Shagun, in a recent Instagram post, expressed her gratitude to the show's makers for the opportunity. She also thanked host Rohit Shetty for being a part of her journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

"One with the Master of Stunts . This was such an Amazing, Scary, 1000% Real and deadly experience Now when i look back I do see a few things i could have done differently... Just like my poses and Hair over here. Anyway I am glad i Finally got the pic @itsrohitshetty it was a pleasure sir and you truly are an Amazing human, Thankyou so much #kkk KHATRON K KHILADI WHAT A SHOW," she posted.

Reunion with KKK 15 Contestants

Meanwhile, Shagun recently reunited with her 'KKK 15' contestants Orry, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ruhanika. The group had a fun time making reels, with the trio playfully teasing Shagun about her stint on the show and her tendency to abort several stunts.

Check out the videos here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

A Second Chance on the Show

Shagun was initially eliminated in the very first week of KKK 15. However, since it was the opening week, the makers did not go ahead with the elimination as they gave her another chance to continue her journey on the show. (ANI)