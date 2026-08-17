OTT platforms are set for a busy week with major releases including Welcome To The Jungle, Jana Nayagan, Outer Banks Season 5 and Lanterns. The lineup also features dating shows, crime thrillers, documentaries and sports series, with titles like Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter and The Dynasty: UConn Huskies arriving this week.

The third week of August brings a diverse lineup of new releases across OTT platforms. From Bollywood comedies and Tamil action dramas to crime thrillers, dating reality shows, sports documentaries and returning fan-favourite series, there is plenty to choose from between August 17 and August 21.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle arrives on JioHotstar, while Vijay’s Jana Nayagan makes its streaming debut on ZEE5. Netflix is also bringing the fifth and final season of Outer Banks, along with several new films, documentaries and international series.

Here is a look at the major OTT releases arriving this week.

Welcome To The Jungle – August 21 | JioHotstar

Akshay Kumar returns with the ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle, which features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, among others.

The story follows a wealthy businessman desperate to hide a huge amount of illegal money from the Income Tax Department. His unusual solution is to invest the cash in a lavish but disastrously made film.

His plan soon spirals into chaos as financial complications, filmmaking troubles and a host of eccentric characters collide. The film promises the loud, unpredictable comedy associated with the Welcome franchise.

Jana Nayagan – August 21 | ZEE5

Vijay’s final film before his political transition makes its digital debut following its theatrical release. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan combines political drama, action and themes of resistance against authoritarian power.

Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who tries to move on from his troubled past. However, an encounter involving a frightened child forces him to revisit an ideological conflict he thought was behind him.

He eventually comes up against Phoenix, played by Bobby Deol, drawing him back into a larger battle involving political influence, public anger and personal responsibility. Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Narain are also part of the cast.

Outer Banks Season 5 – August 20 | Netflix

The Pogues return for their final adventure in the fifth and last season of Outer Banks.

The new season begins after the events of the fourth-season finale, with John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo dealing with the devastating loss of JJ. His death leaves the group emotionally shattered as they remain far from home.

Their problems do not end there. The Blue Crown has disappeared, Chandler Groff is still at large and their lives back home have been thrown into uncertainty. The Pogues are consequently pushed into an unlikely alliance with Rafe.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant return for the final chapter, which continues the series’ focus on friendship, loyalty, survival and treasure hunting.

Lanterns – August 17 | JioHotstar

The Green Lantern universe expands into live-action television with Lanterns, featuring Hal Jordan alongside newcomer John Stewart.

The series takes a grounded approach to the superhero mythology, beginning with a mysterious murder investigation in the American heartland. Experienced Lantern Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart are tasked with uncovering the truth behind the killing.

As the investigation progresses, their contrasting personalities and approaches become an important part of the story. The series combines superhero elements with a crime mystery while gradually revealing the larger mystery surrounding the murder.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 18 – August 18 | JioHotstar

Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank are back for another round of disastrous decisions in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 18.

The latest instalment features ten episodes and brings back Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as the dysfunctional group behind Paddy’s Pub.

This season takes the gang through situations involving a Renaissance faire, weddings, workplace automation, conspiracy theories, tent encampments and an unexpected inheritance. Celebrity appearances are also expected as the series continues turning everyday issues into absurd comedy.

Here The Whole Time – August 19 | Netflix

Based on Vitor Martins’ novel, Here The Whole Time follows Felipe, an introverted teenager who has planned a quiet summer for himself.

His plans change when Caio, his childhood crush and neighbour, suddenly moves into his house for two weeks. Felipe, who has spent years secretly harbouring feelings for Caio, now has to navigate the awkwardness of living under the same roof with him.

Starring Miguel Lallo and Diego Lira, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama explores teenage insecurity, attraction and the difference between imagining a relationship and actually getting to know someone.

Average Joe Season 2 – August 19 | Netflix

Joe Washington is once again pulled into the criminal world in the second season of Average Joe.

Deon Cole returns as the Pittsburgh plumber whose ordinary life was turned upside down by violence and crime in the first season. This time, a new threat involving the Russian mob puts his family at risk.

Joe, along with Leon, Cathy and Touch, is forced to leave Pittsburgh as the danger grows. The new season raises the stakes while continuing the central premise of an ordinary man repeatedly finding himself in situations far beyond his experience.

Love Is Blind: UK Season 3 – August 19 | Netflix

Matt and Emma Willis return to host the third season of Love Is Blind: UK, where 30 singles attempt to find love without seeing their potential partners.

Contestants from England, Scotland and Wales enter the pods and form connections through conversations alone. The latest group, aged between 27 and 36, includes professionals from a range of backgrounds.

Those who form strong connections can get engaged before meeting face-to-face. The couples then live together, meet each other’s families and experience everyday life before deciding whether to get married.

Freefall: A Reckoning For Boeing – August 19 | Netflix

Director Rory Kennedy returns to the Boeing crisis with Freefall: A Reckoning For Boeing, following her earlier documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.

While the earlier film examined the Boeing 737 Max and the two crashes that claimed 347 lives, the new documentary focuses on what happened after Boeing pledged to improve its safety practices.

The film features accounts from employees who allege that safety concerns continued within the company. It also examines the story of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality-control employee who had filed a whistleblower lawsuit before his death in 2024.

The documentary looks at claims involving management pressure, alleged safety violations and retaliation against employees who raised concerns.

Blood Sacrifice – August 20 | Netflix

Blood Sacrifice is a five-part Swedish crime thriller from George Kay, known for Lupin and Hijack.

The story begins after police receive a report about a home invasion in Stockholm’s archipelago. Two officers arrive at an apparently empty summer house but are later found dead.

Their deaths soon become part of a larger mystery as someone appears to be targeting Stockholm police officers. Detective Thomas Berg, played by Jakob Oftebro, takes charge of the investigation and eventually turns to his estranged father Alfred, a retired detective played by Peter Andersson.

As the father and son work together, they uncover clues pointing towards a carefully planned vendetta.

Novak Djoković: The Wolf In Winter – August 20 | Prime Video

Directed by Jason Hehir, known for The Last Dance, this feature-length documentary follows Novak Djokovic’s journey from childhood in war-torn Serbia to the top of professional tennis.

The film explores his early years, rise through the sport and extraordinary career, including 24 Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal and a record 428 weeks as world No. 1.

The documentary also offers a look at Djokovic away from tennis, including his life with his wife Jelena and their family. Tennis legends such as Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Jim Courier also discuss his career, rivalries and mindset.

S&X – August 20 | Netflix

Based on Kisei Tada’s manga, S&X follows Ichito Shimotori, a sex therapist working at his family’s clinic.

Played by Kento Nakajima, Ichito helps patients discuss intimate concerns and personal insecurities they often struggle to share with others. His professional approach is built around empathy and non-judgmental listening.

However, while Ichito helps others navigate their problems, he has his own personal anxiety to deal with. The Japanese drama explores the contrast between professional expertise and personal vulnerability as his professional and private lives begin to overlap.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam – August 21 | Netflix

Written and directed by Elan, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam stars Elan and Saanve Megghana in a romantic comedy about marriage, family and unconventional living arrangements.

The story follows a social media influencer who does not want marriage to mean leaving her family home. Instead, she expects her newly married husband to move in with her family.

The arrangement soon leads to domestic conflicts and misunderstandings as the couple attempts to build a life together under the same roof as her family. The film explores marital expectations, family dynamics and the difference between an online persona and real life.

Chennai Love Story – August 21 | SonyLIV

Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, played by Sri Gouri Priya, whose world falls apart when her fiancé leaves her on their wedding day.

Struggling to cope with the heartbreak, she moves to Chennai in the hope of starting over. There, she ends up sharing a flat with Steven, played by Kiran Abbavaram, an optimistic orphan who dreams of becoming a filmmaker.

Their contrasting personalities initially make living together difficult. Over time, however, Steven helps Nivedita move beyond the emotional pain caused by her failed marriage.

Just as their relationship begins taking a romantic turn, a major revelation threatens to change everything between them.

Facing El Chapo – August 21 | Netflix

Inspired by real events and the writings of Mexican journalist Héctor de Mauleón, Facing El Chapo dramatises the events surrounding the arrest of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The story takes place on February 22, 2014, when federal police officers Carmona and Rosales stop a vehicle during a routine operation in Mazatlán. They soon discover that the man they have encountered is one of the world’s most wanted criminals.

Alfonso Herrera plays Carmona, with Noé Hernández as Rosales and Héctor Kotsifakis portraying Guzmán. The drama focuses on the unexpected chain of events that brings two police officers face-to-face with a powerful cartel figure.

A Beautiful Obsession – August 21 | Lionsgate Play

This four-part sports documentary examines Manchester City during a challenging phase of Pep Guardiola’s tenure.

Directed by Academy Award winner Kevin Macdonald, the series follows the club during the difficult 2024/25 season, when a series of unexpected defeats challenged the team’s previously dominant run.

With access to dressing-room discussions and internal tensions, the documentary captures a period of major change. As key players leave and the squad undergoes rebuilding, Guardiola and his team attempt to restore their momentum and compete for domestic honours.

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies – August 21 | Apple TV

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball programme is the focus of The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, a three-part sports documentary.

Under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma, UConn has won 11 national championships over four decades and produced some of the biggest names in women’s basketball.

The documentary follows the programme’s transformation from modest beginnings into one of the most successful teams in college sports. Players from the 2025 national championship team, including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Jana El Alfy, feature alongside former stars such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Rebecca Lobo.

Stillwater Season 5 – August 21 | Apple TV

The Peabody and Daytime Emmy-winning animated series Stillwater returns with five new episodes.

The fifth season once again follows siblings Karl, Addy and Michael as they deal with everyday childhood problems with the help of their thoughtful neighbour, Stillwater.

Inspired by Jon J. Muth’s Zen books, the series introduces young viewers to ideas such as mindfulness, patience, empathy and emotional awareness. Rather than giving the children straightforward answers, Stillwater encourages them to look at their problems from a different perspective.

James Sie continues as the voice of Stillwater, with Judah Mackey, Eva Ariel Binder and Tucker Chandler voicing Karl, Addy and Michael.