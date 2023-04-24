Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens troll Nick Jonas for staring at Priyanka Chopra's cleavage in her plunging neckline gown; see picture

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were in Italy, where the actress promoted her upcoming Hollywood TV series Citadel. On the other hand, Nick got trolled for staring at his wife Priyanka Chopra's cleavage; here's what happened next

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nick Jonas was in Italy with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' to promote her forthcoming Hollywood TV series Citadel. On Saturday (April 22), Priyanka uploaded a series of images of herself standing with Nick on what seemed to be a hotel balcony. 
     

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While fans were fawning over the pair in the images, one portion of the internet trolled Nick for "staring hard" at Priyanka's cleavage in one of the photos.
     

    

    One user wrote, “Where are you looking at man?" Another one commented, “Nick be staring hard at the last pic." A third user wrote, “Why is he looking like he hasn’t seen it before?"
     

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans of NickYanka, as the pair is affectionately known, were quick to reply to the senseless taunting. A fan replied to one of the netizens: “If that was my wife I’d be looking at her like that too. He is grateful and it shows." Another fan commented, “Yeah but that’s his wife, his queen, the woman he loves, not a random woman!"
     

    

    Priyanka chose a green plunging neckline gown for her special night in Italy. She accessorised the outfit with a similar cloak and had her hair up in a beautiful updo. Meanwhile, Nick looked dashing in his tuxedo.
     

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Before the Rome premiere, a special Citadel premiere was held in London and Mumbai. With Richard Madden, Priyanka makes her web series debut. Citadel, directed by The Russo Brothers, will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Also Read: Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Saturday, Priyanka went home, and one of the first things she did was spend time with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of the mother-daughter combo playing together. Also Read: Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her

