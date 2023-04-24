Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

The final instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise will be released in theatres. Here's all we know thus far about the film.

Fast & Furious 10 is about to reach theatres, so rev up your engine and hop on the accelerator pedal. Everything you need to know about Fast X is right here.

Date of released

Fast X will be released in theatres on May 19, 2023. F9, released in June 2021, became the highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast X was meant to be released in April 2021, but it had to be postponed owing to the pandemic. The release date was then pushed out to April 7, 2023. However, the ultimate release date was revealed to be May 2023. The film is planned to be released theatrically.

Fast X: Cast

Recognised personalities will play all of your favourite characters. Vin Diesel will play Dom Toretto. Since Paul Walker's death, Dom's character has dominated the series and plot. Michelle Rodriguez will portray Dom's wife, Letty Ortiz. Tyrese Gibson will reprise his role as Roman Pearce, while Nathalie Emmanuel will play British computer hacker Ramsey and Sung Kang will play Han Lue. Jordana Brewster will reprise her role as Mia Toretto; Vin has said that Mia's character was nearly written out of the film. However, she was welcomed back following discussions with the original director, Justin Tan.

Charlize Theron is also expected to reprise her role as Cypher, the criminal cyberterrorist and major antagonist of The Fate of the Furious. Cypher was also shown escaping at the end of the film, thus, she will very certainly be reintroduced in Fast X. The cast includes Ludacris, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Scott Eastwood. Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Alan Ritchson have joined the ensemble as newcomers.

From the cast addition, the fans were the most excited about Jason Momoa in the role of Dante. The Aquaman actor is set to play the villain role in Fast X.