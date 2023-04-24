Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her

    Britney Spears dropped an explosive post on her Instagram handle, which throws light on her feelings when people constantly 'bully' her and much more. Know details.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Britney Spears, the iconic American pop queen, who is prominently known for her chartbuster songs like Hold Me Closer, Criminal, and Give Me More, always keeps dropping several posts on her official Instagram handle related to her trips, gorgeous snaps of herself, dance videos, and so much more. But this time, the pop queen has dropped an explosive post on how she feels when people 'bully' her.

    While ardent fans and global fandom of Britney Spears always wait for new exciting updates related to her music, trips, vacations, dance videos, beach time with hubby Sam Asghari and more, this time though, Britney Spears's recent Instagram post has managed to shake the internet and social media. Post the conservatorship battle, Britney Spears married beau Sam Asghari, and the duo is in a phenomenal phase of their personal life. But this time, Britney Spears's this explosive video story post is an eye-opener. She has opened up, about how she feels when people constantly bully and demoralize her.

    Britney Spears started off her long caption with this. She wrote, "In a world where women are so sensitive. It is important to pace ourselves with balance. Otherwise, our emotions can take over. We listen to our emotional side."

    She also shared, "Balance and BOUNDARIES is such a wonderful word for being clean and healthy. In a world where the percent of bullying is at its highest, it is important to listen to the way we speak to each other."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

    Opening up about how people today are mean, Britney Spears also revealed, "I was told that happy girls are always the prettiest. But, if you are actually happy now, that is uncool. Two of my girlfriends have kids at school. It is shocking how mean people can be. See, I have been blessed."

    Finally, she concluded her long note by adding, "I have NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE HURTING MY FEELINGS or DEMORALIZING ME OR GOING LOWER THAN LOW. The people, thankfully, have always been up to my expectations. REMEMBER BOUNDARIES !!!."

