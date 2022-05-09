Monalisa to Akshara Singh, 5 Bhojpuri actresses and their educational background

From Monalisa to Akshara Singh and more, these five actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry will leave you impressed with their educational qualifications and background.

Bhojpuri actresses share high popularity among their fans across all social media platforms. Some of the most popular names from the Bhojpuri film industry include Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghvani and Rani Chatterjee. These actresses have worked with some of the biggest names (male actors) in the industry, namely Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Arvind Akela ‘Kallu’. While these actresses are at par with their male counterparts when it comes to their acting skill sets and popularity, they clearly beat them on the educational front. Take a look at the educational background of the five Bhojpuri actresses.

Monalisa: This Bhojpuri actress has completed her graduation in Sanskrit from Kolkata University. Apart from Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Monalisa has also done many films with other Bhojpuri actors as well.

Akshara Singh: She too has worked with many Bhojpuri stars including Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Arvind Akela ‘Kallu’. After graduating from Mumbai, she stepped into the field of acting. Other than being a stellar actor, Akshara Singh is also a singer. Along with Bhojpuri films, she has worked in serials such as Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu and Porus.

Amrapali Dubey: She has mostly been paired opposite actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Amrapali has also done several films with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Arvind Akela 'Kallu'. While all the three actors have reportedly studied till class 10, Amrapali has graduated from Bhavans College, Mumbai.

Kajal Raghawani: Kajal’s pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav has been loved the most. She too has worked with Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela ‘Kallu’ and many other Bhojpuri stars. Kajal completed her graduation from Patna University. She has been acting since the age of 11; before joining the Bhojpuri films, Kajal had worked in Marathi and Gujarati films.

