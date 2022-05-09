Meet Lock-up winner Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured girlfriend Nazil

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock-upp winner Munawar Faruqui shared an adorable picture with a young woman, closely hugging her as they posed for a mirror selfie. The woman is said to be his rumoured girlfriend, Nazil.

    Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is enjoying all the attention that he is receiving after winning Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show ‘Lock-upp’. Munawar was adjudged as the winner of the show’s first season, the grand finale of which was held on Saturday.

    While Munawar Faruqui is enjoying his share of stardom, the comedian, on Sunday, posted an adorable picture with a woman. In the photo, Munawar is seen holding her close enough to him as they posed. But, he put a heart emoji to hide the young woman’s identity. However, as per reports, the woman is none other than the digital content creator, Nazil.

    Nazil is rumoured to be dating Munawar Faruqui, who came into the limelight after he was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for his ‘jokes’, hours before his live performance in the city. The young woman runs an Instagram page by the name of ‘Nazilx’.

    Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured girlfriend, Nazil, has more than two lakh followers on Instagram, over 60,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel and some 100K followers on Twitter. Nazil, more than often shares stunning pictures of herself. She is also frequent posting interesting, witty and trending reels on her Instagram handle.

    Although Munawar Faruqui did share a picture with a lady (presumed to be Nazil), hiding her face with an emoji, the comedian has not made an official comment on his relationship status. He is yet to confirm whether he is in a relationship with Nazil or not.

    At the same time, some of Munawar Faruqui’s fans, are not really happy with the picture. This is because many were rooting for Munawar and Anjali (Munjali); the latter is Munawar’s co-contestant from Lock-upp.

    During his tenure at the show, Munawar Faruqui was linked with Anjali. The woman had also confessed her love to him by saying “I love you”, and further asking him if he would come to Delhi to visit his parents or not. 

