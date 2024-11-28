Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Allu Arjun spoke about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 pre-release event, and thanked Kerala audience for their support.

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Kochi: The pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Kochi saw the lead actor Allu Arjun feeling overwhelmed by the love and response from the audience. He also took a moment to praise his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Expressing his deep gratitude for the warmth shown by Kerala's audience, Allu Arjun acknowledged their support for the past two decades of his career. The actor greeted his fans by saying, “Enda army, namaskaram." adding, “Lots of love from your adopted son, Mallu Arjun." However, it was his mention of Fahadh Faasil's absence that caught everyone's attention.

“For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I’m telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world," he said. 

Fans were eagerly awaiting Fahadh's presence at the event and Allu Arjun's words were met with loud cheers.

In addition to his heartfelt message to Fahadh, Allu Arjun also expressed his appreciation for Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, who he credited for shaping his career. He also thanked music composer Devi Sri Prasad for delivering superhit tracks and for continuing to create unforgettable music for Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun wrapped up his speech by assuring fans that they wouldn't have to wait as long for his next project. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2024.

