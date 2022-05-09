Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Major' Trailer: Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Major Unnikrishnan will evoke the patriot within you

    Three superstars – Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the trailer of Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film ‘Major’. The film is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

    Salman Khan Mahesh Babu Prithviraj Sukumaran launch Adivi Sesh major trailer
    Mumbai, First Published May 9, 2022, 7:47 PM IST

    The much-awaited trailer of Adivi Sesh’s 'Major', based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released on Monday. The film was launched by three superstars of the Indian film industry – Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

    ‘Major’ shows the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the bloody 26/11 terrorist attack, saving the lives of many. The trailer gives a glimpse of Major Unnikrishnan from his childhood till he became a Major and his martyrdom during the Mumbai terror attack. The titular role of martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been played by Adivi Sesh who has effortlessly shown the story of the valour of one of India’s bravest sons.

    Watch the trailer here:

     The 2.28 minute-long trailer begins with a senior officer questioning Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Adivi Sesh) over why he crossed the border and entered Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, saying “this is our side and that side belongs to them”. To this, the young major Army officer replies: “Isn’t that ours too, Sir?” The trailer is filled with several such hair-rising dialogues that will evoke the patriot in you!

    As the trailer moves forward, it gives glimpses of how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s family was not supportive of him joining the defence forces, especially his mother who feared for her son’s life. Here, Adivi Sesh throws another powerful dialogue which says what if every mother thought this way?

    The film will reopen India’s wounds of 26/11 but will also show that the Indian soldiers are made of steel and when it is about the country, there is nothing above it – not even their life!

    Once the film hits the theatres on June 3, it will certainly move the hearts of the Indians with a tsunami of emotions. The powerful dialogues, the old wounds that have not yet been healed, and stellar performances by the actors, particularly Adivi Sesh, are the reasons why ‘Major’ will turn out to be a hit film.

    Helmed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, ‘Major’ stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Sai Manjrekar and Revathi have also played pivotal roles in the film. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
