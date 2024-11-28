Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Malaika Arora, together with her son Arhaan Khan, has renovated a 90-year-old Portuguese home in Bandra into Scarlet House, a sophisticated restaurant that will open on December 3. 

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Malaika Arora and her son, Arhaan Khan, renovated a 90-year-old Portuguese colonial villa in Bandra into a sleek new restaurant. The restaurant, Scarlet House, will open to the public on December 3. According to Vogue, the area is 2,500 square feet and preserves the beauty of its original construction, including rafters and shuttered windows. The rooms perfectly combine traditional aesthetics with modern design features.

Scarlet House radiates old-world elegance, with gramophones, floral-patterned Victorian chairs, and cosy woollen blankets on sofas. The home, painted a stunning crimson, has been reinvented by restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi and Splendour Living's senior architect Nyishi Parekh, who created the interiors.

Explaining her creative approach, “The inspiration lay in the building itself. The café is set in a quaint, weathered bungalow that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. The design was inspired by a combination of nostalgia, history, and the desire to evoke a sense of warmth and timelessness."

For Malaika, the initiative came from her desire to establish a location where she and her friends could unwind and rest. She told Vogue, “I wanted a space where you could just be. Without feeling like someone is yanking a chair from underneath you."

This venture marks her first partnership with her son, Arhaan, and their shared passion for food motivated the idea. “We both love food and we love entertaining people. We’ve travelled the world together and often return with recipes we’d want to recreate at home. So, starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do," Malaika shared.

The menu, painstakingly designed with Malaika's unique touch, includes a section dedicated to her favourites. According to Vogue, the restaurant also has a unique Water Bar that serves beverages infused with chlorophyll, manuka and blue pea for health benefits including stress alleviation and increased collagen. Other attractions include cold-pressed liquids designed to boost hair health and immunity and reduce bloating.

Malaika's favourite meals are paneer thecha seasoned with peanuts, chilli powder, coconut, and dry mango and sea bass baked with a homemade spice rub. The menu also includes protein-rich salads, gluten-free wraps, and risottos prepared with jowar instead of arborio rice. Signature meals include a Malabar prawn stew served with Indrayani rice and a luscious red velvet cake topped with cream cheese.

Malaika shared her thoughts on the menu, saying, "Equilibrium is key, and I live by this principle." I've never been someone who tells you to diet till you drop. But, certainly, I will urge you to consume foods that are excellent for your stomach and heart while also making you happy."

The restaurant also has a coffee program designed by Bai Mu Dan in Pune, which serves "ceremonial-grade" matcha from Japan. A sushi bar offers unique meals such as beetroot maki with a dash of Madras spice. Scarlet House also has a store room that sells nutritious things including butternuts, protein bars, and millet noodles. In the evenings, the facility morphs into a wine and cheese nibbling table, making it an adaptable and delicious location.

