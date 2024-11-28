Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Dua Lipa arrives in Mumbai for the Zomato Feeding India Concert, set to headline the event on November 30, aimed at combating hunger and malnutrition.

International pop sensation Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai for the highly anticipated Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024, set to take place on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC. The event promises to be a grand celebration, as Dua Lipa headlines this initiative aimed at combating hunger and malnutrition in India.

Dua was spotted making her way through the Mumbai airport, dressed casually in a yellow tee and baggy black pants, radiating effortless style. As she stepped out of the airport, she was greeted by a sea of excited photographers, eager to catch a glimpse of the Grammy-winning artist. Among the crowd, one paparazzo was heard calling out to her, “Dua..Dua..Dua main yaad rakhna,” a line that many speculate could be a playful reference to the iconic Bollywood song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

This will be Dua’s second major performance in India, after her memorable show at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai in 2019. Over the years, Dua has developed a special connection with the country, even spending the final days of 2023 exploring the rich culture and history of Rajasthan.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert aims to unite artists, philanthropists, and citizens in an effort to combat hunger and accelerate progress towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Last year’s event was headlined by Post Malone, and this year’s edition with Dua Lipa promises to be even bigger and more impactful.

Fans and social media are buzzing with excitement as the event approaches, eagerly awaiting to see Dua Lipa's electrifying performance, all while contributing to a noble cause.

ALSO READ Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on

Latest Videos