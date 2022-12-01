Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Siren! Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing black leather swimsuit

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who created a buzz around her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced in September that her nine-year marriage to Argentine footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi had come to a "painful" end, continues to dazzle her admirers with photos from her day-to-day life. The Argentinian model's most recent Instagram image caught the eye of her followers as she looked like a hot siren in a sexy black leather swimsuit.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Wanda Nara stuns her followers in a cleavage-revealing deep-cut black leather swimsuit as she poses for the camera, resting her back against a white police car.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection, paired her look with a long black blazer. "This look," wrote the Argentinian model in the caption of her post.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Several fans flooded Wanda Nara's latest post with comments and hearts, while haters continued to troll the model for photoshopping her photographs. "More photoshop ? Nope not," wrote one troller, while another added, "I need it, does it come with that body?"

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives, where the Argentinian relished the pristine blue waters of the island nation in various bikinis, swimsuits and more.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Fans would hope that Mauro Icard's ex-wife, who is also a mother of five, continues to wow them with stunning photographs of herself in her swimwear collection.

