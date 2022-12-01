SEXY Siren! Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing black leather swimsuit

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who created a buzz around her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life.

Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced in September that her nine-year marriage to Argentine footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi had come to a "painful" end, continues to dazzle her admirers with photos from her day-to-day life. The Argentinian model's most recent Instagram image caught the eye of her followers as she looked like a hot siren in a sexy black leather swimsuit.

In her latest Instagram post, Wanda Nara stuns her followers in a cleavage-revealing deep-cut black leather swimsuit as she poses for the camera, resting her back against a white police car.

Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection, paired her look with a long black blazer. "This look," wrote the Argentinian model in the caption of her post.

Several fans flooded Wanda Nara's latest post with comments and hearts, while haters continued to troll the model for photoshopping her photographs. "More photoshop ? Nope not," wrote one troller, while another added, "I need it, does it come with that body?"

Wanda Nara recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives, where the Argentinian relished the pristine blue waters of the island nation in various bikinis, swimsuits and more.

