    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during her Maldives vacay

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she separated from Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi, has enchanted her Instagram followers with pictures from her recent trip to Maldives.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, an Argentinean model and businesswoman who recently made headlines after divorcing PSG loanee Mauro Icardi, is taking a break from her busy schedule by vacationing in the Maldives. The mother of 5, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, flaunted her voluptuous body in several ultra-hot bikinis, leaving her fans gasping for breath.

    Here's a look at 10 times she showed off her curves in a sexy bikini during her vacation in the island nation:

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In this mirror selfie, Wanda Nara flaunts her hot body in a neon green bikini inside the bathroom of the resort she lived in during her Maldives vacation. With her hair tied in a loose ponytail, the Argentinian model was flooded with red hearts and fire emoticons on her Instagram post.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit; gets trolled

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "The sky I can never touch," wrote Wanda Nara in this Instagram post from her trip to the Maldives, where Mauro Icardi's former wife poses for the camera in a fancy black bikini as she enjoyed her time in the pool with the ocean view in the backdrop.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In a video montage shared earlier this week, Wanda Nara flaunted her sexy curves and well-toned body in different bikinis. From neon green to black bikini, the Argentinian model wowed her fans with different looks clicked at incredible locations.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icard's ex-wife Wanda Nara is often trolled by haters, who claim the Argentinian model photoshops her pictures before posting them on Instagram. In the video montage, she showed off her assets in different bikini looks as she remained unfazed by trolls.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', also shared a fun-filled mirror selfie from her room in which she flaunts her perfect curves in a black and pink bikini.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Last week, Wanda Nara shared a photograph of herself in a neon pink bikini that was clicked with the island nation's pristine water in the backdrop and flooded with her fans' comments and reactions.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who is enjoying her second trip to the Maldives this year, stunned her followers when she posted this photograph of herself in a black bikini, flaunting her voluptuous body. Fans cannot wait for more pictures from the Argentinian model's Maldives sojourn.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts cleavage, voluptuous body in black swimwear

