    Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: 5 sexy actresses who flaunted their stretch marks like a pro

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these divas got praised for promoting body positivity and normalizing stretch marks through their pictures.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Zareen Khan / Instagram

    They got applause for promoting self-love and body positivity all across the globe and also for normalizing that stretch marks are normal.

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani:

    Disha Patani loves to flaunt her body on Instagram. But this time, Fans could spot stretch marks on her. She is garnering fans' love for showing that even having stretch marks is normal. But she is not the first one to do so.

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora:

    Malaika Arora is the fittest Bollywood diva. She is a mother of one and of course, she has stretch marks. But that does not stop her from wearing what she loves.

    Image: Parineeti Chopra / Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra:

    Parineeti Chopra is a renowned Bollywood actress who is also a fitness icon that has opted for a healthy lifestyle. As she shared this picture, fans noticed stretch marks. She got praised for flaunting her stretch marks with pride.

    Image: Zareen Khan / Instagram

    Zareen Khan:

    Zareen Khan once came under the radar of social media trolls as she flaunted stretch marks in a picture. Anushka Sharma came to her defense and called her brave.

    Image: Urvashi Dholakia / Instagram

    Urvashi Dholakia:

    TV actress Urvashi Dholakia set the internet on fire by dropping her bikini-clad pictures on social media. Flaunting stretch marks, she looked happy and how.

