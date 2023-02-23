Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar creates new Guinness World Record title with 184 selfies in 3 minutes

    Adding yet another milestone to his cap, the global icon and Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has created a new Guinness World records title by clicking 184 selfies in three minutes.

    Akshay Kumar creates new Guinness World Record title with 184 selfies in 3 minutes vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

    Global superstar Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide. As an exceptional tribute to his fans globally, he has gone ahead and done the unthinkable. Akshay Kumar actually broke a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title! 

    ALSO READ: 'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

    Yes, you heard it right. Superstar Akshay Kumar has broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee which is releasing on 24th February 2023.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    The superstar, known for his disruptive stunts alongside countless illustrious records, is now the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for this historical feat with 184 selfies. Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22nd January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015, the global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

    Actor Akshay Kumar speaks on breaking this unique record, "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far. And where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. It was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

    Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on February 24 in theatres.

    ALSO READ: 'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan-Jr NTR Vs Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 for best actor in an Action Movie RBA

    Ram Charan-Jr NTR Vs Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 for best actor in Action Movie

    Action sequence goes wrong at 'Mark Antony' sets; actors Vishal and S J Suryah have narrow escape vma

    Action sequence goes wrong at 'Mark Antony' sets; actors Vishal and S J Suryah have narrow escape

    Ram Charan in Good Morning America 3: The global pan-Indian star looks dapper in black three-piece suit vma

    Ram Charan in Good Morning America 3: The global pan-Indian star looks dapper in black three-piece suit

    Backstreet Boys in India: Some iconic songs of the boyband every 90's kid loves even today vma

    Backstreet Boys in India: Some iconic songs of the boyband every 90's kid loves even today

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor on board as main lead; here's how fans reacted vma

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor on board as main lead; here's how fans reacted

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan-Jr NTR Vs Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 for best actor in an Action Movie RBA

    Ram Charan-Jr NTR Vs Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 for best actor in Action Movie

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs FCG preview: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck

    Thought son would die of COVID Gurugram woman child rescued after being locked in home for 3 years gcw

    'Thought son would die of COVID': Gurugram woman, child rescued after being locked in home for 3 years

    MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply

    Action sequence goes wrong at 'Mark Antony' sets; actors Vishal and S J Suryah have narrow escape vma

    Action sequence goes wrong at 'Mark Antony' sets; actors Vishal and S J Suryah have narrow escape

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon