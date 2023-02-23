Akshay Kumar creates new Guinness World Record title with 184 selfies in 3 minutes

Adding yet another milestone to his cap, the global icon and Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has created a new Guinness World records title by clicking 184 selfies in three minutes.

Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

Global superstar Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide. As an exceptional tribute to his fans globally, he has gone ahead and done the unthinkable. Akshay Kumar actually broke a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title!

Yes, you heard it right. Superstar Akshay Kumar has broken the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee which is releasing on 24th February 2023.

The superstar, known for his disruptive stunts alongside countless illustrious records, is now the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for this historical feat with 184 selfies. Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22nd January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015, the global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks on breaking this unique record, "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far. And where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. It was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on February 24 in theatres.

