Sahitya Academy cancels seminar after outrage over invite to Devdutt Pattnaik, known for abusive behaviour

Sahitya Akademi (an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture) cancelled a seminar after social media users expressed outrage over the invitation extended to writer Devdutt Pattanaik.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

Sahitya Akademi (an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture) cancelled a seminar after social media users expressed outrage over the invitation extended to writer Devdutt Pattanaik, who has been in controversy for abusive online behaviour. According to reports, the officer who organised the event was also suspended.

Devdutt Pattanaik was invited to give the inaugural address to a seminar titled ‘Indian Mythology: Memory, Retellings and Translations’ on November 25.

The two-day seminar was scheduled to be held in the national capital, Delhi, on November 25-26. The Sahitya Akademi is yet to announce the new dates for the seminar.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the two-day Seminar on “Indian Mythology: Memory, Retellings & Translations” to be held in New Delhi on 25-26 November 2024 stands postponed,” informed Sahitya Akademi on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Sahitya Akademi will announce the new dates for the Seminar which will be held at a later date," it added.

 

 

The event was cancelled after netizens expressed how the alleged ‘mythologist’ abused women in multiple tweets using dehumanising language.

Casteist slurs, abusive jibes, sexist rants and an untriggered display of childlike anger are some examples of what Pattanaik's posts are all about. 

