    Actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Kumar; See first wedding photos

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Today, love birds Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar got hitched in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance.

    Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

    On January 13, the Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo made her relationship official with a mystery man. She announced her engagement by sharing a picture of herself flaunting her ring. 

    Later, on Valentine's Day, she finally revealed about being engaged to comedian and actor Kumar Varun. Today, the love birds married each other in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members who attended their private wedding celebrations.

    Along with the pictures, Maanvi also wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date of 23~02~2023, we made it official in every way. You have loved and supported us in our individual journeys. Please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

    Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

    In the first picture, Maanvi and her newlywed husband-actor Varun, look at one another with eyes full of love and excitement. The actress wore a red colored embroidery work saree for this special day.

    Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

    In the second picture, Maanvi and Varun are giving a mushy and adorable couple pose. Maanvi is looking shyly downwards while Varun looks into her eyes. Maanvi has accessorized her bridal look with a gold and emerald neckpiece, maang tika on her forehead, and chooda in her hands.

    Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

    In this picture, Maanvi and Varun look stunning. The newlywed couple is painting the social media and town red in the color of love as they pose together. This portrait-size picture of them screams couple goals to fans of the nuanced OTT star Maanvi Gagroo.

    Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

    Maanvi's husband Varun has opted for an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. In the last picture, the newly married couple is signing a document to register their marriage.

