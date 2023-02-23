Actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Kumar; See first wedding photos

Today, love birds Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar got hitched in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance.

Image: Maanvi Gagroo / Instagram

On January 13, the Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo made her relationship official with a mystery man. She announced her engagement by sharing a picture of herself flaunting her ring.

Later, on Valentine's Day, she finally revealed about being engaged to comedian and actor Kumar Varun. Today, the love birds married each other in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members who attended their private wedding celebrations.

Along with the pictures, Maanvi also wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date of 23~02~2023, we made it official in every way. You have loved and supported us in our individual journeys. Please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."