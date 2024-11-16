Jhansi hospital fire kills 10 newborns: Short circuit caused blaze, UP CM Yogi orders probe | Key updates

A fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College NICU killed 10 newborns, injured 16, and left parents in anguish. Triggered by a short circuit, the blaze spread rapidly due to oxygen, raising safety concerns. CM Yogi ordered a probe and promised strict action.

First Published Nov 16, 2024, 8:05 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

A tragic fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital claimed the lives of at least 10 newborn babies late Friday night. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in the ward, filling the area with thick smoke and causing panic.  

According to Jhansi District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar, the fire broke out around 10:45 pm, possibly due to an electrical short circuit in the NICU. The oxygen-rich environment exacerbated the fire, causing it to spread rapidly. At the time of the incident, there were 54 babies in the ward. While 37 infants were rescued, 16 suffered minor injuries, and 7 are being treated in private hospitals. 

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that 17 injured newborns receive emergency care at the medical college and private facilities. He assured the public of strict action against those responsible for the tragic incident.  

"The death of the newborns is very tragic. We are working with families to identify the bodies," said Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. He added that three investigations will be conducted: one by the health department, one by the police with the fire department, and a magisterial probe.  

"If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken, and no one will be spared. The government stands with the families of the children," he assured.

Eyewitnesses reported noticing smoke coming from the NICU at around 10:45 pm. Within minutes, flames engulfed the ward, creating a stampede-like situation as frantic parents and hospital staff rushed to save the babies. Six fire brigades were dispatched to the hospital, and the fire was brought under control by 12:30 am.  

However, sources revealed that safety alarms in the hospital failed to activate, delaying evacuation and complicating rescue efforts. The chief medical superintendent confirmed that the fire started in an oxygen concentrator, which caused the blaze to spread quickly.  

Cause of the fire

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started in an oxygen concentrator, likely caused by an electrical short circuit. Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor explained that the oxygen-rich environment in the NICU caused the fire to spread rapidly, despite attempts to control it.  

"There were 54 babies in the NICU. A fire suddenly broke out in the oxygen concentrator. Efforts were made to extinguish it, but the oxygen in the room made the flames spread quickly. Many babies were rescued, but sadly, 10 have died. The injured are receiving treatment," he said.

The fire left parents and relatives of the newborns in a state of anguish, with many pleading for information about their children. Despite the heroic efforts of firefighters and hospital staff, the thick smoke and flames obstructed rescue operations, leading to the loss of 10 innocent lives.  

UP CM orders report in 12 hours

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the NICU fire tragedy. He said, "The loss of children in this fire is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. Relief and rescue efforts are underway. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for peace for the departed souls and a quick recovery for the injured."

The CM has directed the divisional commissioner and DIG of Jhansi to provide a detailed report within 12 hours. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, the Principal Secretary of Health, and the ADG of Kanpur Zone were sent to oversee rescue and relief operations on his orders.

BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha called the tragedy "extremely unfortunate" and assured that doctors are providing the best possible treatment to the injured newborns.  

