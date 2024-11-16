UP not for beginners! Family of 8 including 6 children on one bike leaves Internet stunned (WATCH)

Not three, not five but eight people were seen on one motorcycle in a video from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, which has now gone viral on social media.

The man steered the bike, while his wife sat directly behind him. Three of their children squeezed in front of the rider, while the remaining two clung on tightly behind their mother with one baby in one of the pillion rider's arms.

In addition to the family, the bike is loaded with sticks, a quilt, a mattress, and a bucket.

Despite the dangerous overload, a cop briefly stopped the family before letting them go.

In the video, a local police officer, visibly shocked, can be seen humorously counting the number of people crammed onto the bike. The video has gained attraction, sparking hilarious reactions online, with some users even suggesting that the man must shift to e-rickshaw for his family.

A user wrote, "For him a TomTom means E-riksa is better."

