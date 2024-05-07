Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘If not me, then who? Khans, Kapoors?’ Kangana Ranaut defends herself after making Amitabh Bachchan comparison

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at the trolls over her comparison with Amitabh Bachchan, asking if not her, then who? In a new post, Kangana has now doubled down on her earlier statement.

    First Published May 7, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who has begun a new journey after making her name in Bollywood, recently compared herself to Amitabh Bachchan. Kangana stated that she is following in Amitabh's footsteps in terms of receiving equal public recognition. As her comment went viral, the Queen actress received a lot of backlash for comparing herself to the renowned megastar. 

    In the face of a flurry of reactions to her remark, the 37-year-old stood her ground. "If not me, then who? Is it Khans? Kapoors?" Ranaut challenged in a fresh social media post, sparking further debate.

    "I clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception for my art as well as for my integrity as a nationalist. Not just my acting, but my work for women empowerment is widely appreciated. I have a question for those who have an objection. If not me after Big B, who gets the most amount of love and respect for Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who? Can I also know please, I would correct myself (sic)," read the actor's new post.

    Her prior comment went viral in which she likened herself to Bachchan:  “The whole country is surprised, whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me."

    Kangana Ranaut just entered politics when the Bharatiya Janata Party nominated her as the Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in her native state of Himachal Pradesh. Her next film, 'Emergency', will be released in cinemas on June 14. She last appeared in 'Tejas'.  

