    Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's son, Angad makes adorable debut at Mumbai Indians' IPL game

    Sanjana Ganesan, alongside husband Jasprit Bumrah, melted hearts as they unveiled their son Angad's face for the first time during a recent IPL match. The couple, known for their private family life, delighted fans with this rare public appearance, adding to the excitement of the cricket event.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    In a delightful moment, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan introduced their son, Angad, to the world. With cricket being a beloved sport in India, fans often yearn for glimpses into the lives of their favorite players. One such favourite is Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Having tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in 2021, the couple embraced parenthood in 2023 with the arrival of their son, Angad. Since then, they've shielded their little one from the public eye, until now.

    Sanjana Ganesan revealed Angad's face during the MI vs SRH IPL match on May 6, 2024. As the Mumbai Indians clashed with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intense match, Sanjana and Angad were spotted in the VIP section, adorned in MI attire, cheering on Jasprit Bumrah.

    This marked the first glimpse of Angad's adorable face, captivating everyone with his undeniable cuteness as he sat on his mother's lap, trying to make sense of the excitement around him. Sanjana looked radiant in a blue dress with a natural look, her loose hair adding to her effortless charm.

    On the same day, Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Sanjana's birthday with a lavish affair. The cricketer spared no effort in decorating the venue with balloons and surprising her with a stunning orange-themed cake. The couple exuded couple goals as they stood together, dressed in matching blue outfits, celebrating another year of Sanjana's life.

