Jolly LLB 3: Complained failed against Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi for disrespecting judiciary

Days after Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi began filming for 'Jolly LLB 3', it has been claimed that the film has run into legal difficulties. As reported by NBT, Chandrabhan, President of the Ajmer District Bar Association, has filed a complaint against the film's producers, stating that the franchise disrespects the Indian court. According to reports, a complaint has been made against the film's performers, director, and producers. In his complaint, Chandrabhan alleged that the video depicts lawyers and judges in an "inappropriate" manner that is "humorous and indecent". Chandrabhan has also sought the court to halt the 'Jolly LLB 3' shootings. His petition will be heard later today.

The complaint

"This choice was made after considering the first and second portions of Jolly LLB. Filmmakers, directors, and actors appear to have no regard for the dignity and reputation of the country's judiciary as outlined in the Constitution. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is currently taking place in the nearby villages and places, including the DRM office in Ajmer, and will last several days. Even during filming, the performers do not appear to be serious about the image, prestige, and dignity of the judiciary, particularly the judges," Chandrabhan stated, according to NBT.

According to reports, in the third installment, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be at odds, while Saurabh Shukla will return as a judge. Akshay recently shared a humorous video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3. In the video, Akshay and Arshad are clad in black robes. It began with Arshad warning everyone about "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Arshad was spotted introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video concluded with a sight of Saurabh Shukla.

