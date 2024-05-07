Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Did Ranveer Singh delete his wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from Instagram? Read THIS

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh appears to have deleted his wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account. However, Ranveer still has other recent pictures of Deepika on his timeline.

    SHOCKING Did Ranveer Singh delete his wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from Instagram? Read THIS RBA
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding photos have disappeared from the Gully Boy star's Instagram account. On Tuesday, fans noticed that Ranveer, who is expecting his first child with Deepika, had removed the couple's wedding photos from his Instagram. Fans of the star couple, also known as DeepVeer, may recall that they released a series of romantic images from their two wedding in November 2018. The pair held two rituals to commemorate Deepika's Konkani and Ranveer's Sindhi backgrounds.

    After five years, the photographs are no longer part of his Instagram grid. It's unclear if he removed or obtained the photographs. Ranveer now has 133 Instagram posts, with the first from January 2023, when he was advertising a sportswear business. Meanwhile, Deepika has kept the photographs on her grid. Ranveer still has more recent images with Deepika on his timeline.

    The abrupt social media move coincides with Ranveer and Deepika's babymoon vacation. Deepika may be seen on the stairs of an aeroplane in a shot that appears to be from a recent vacation. She's dressed in a comfy brown overall, best suited for pregnant attire, and is wearing sunglasses. Ranveer, dressed in casual all-white, comes immediately after her. A baby bump is also visible. Fans flocked to Reddit's comments section to bless the pair.

    Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress is presently filming for Singham Again. Deepika recently appeared on set with the junior artists she works with. Her pregnant glow drew everyone's attention in the photograph. Deepika, expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024, is managing her pregnancy. In Singham Again, she will portray a vicious police officer. A junior artist who worked with Deepika recently posted an Instagram photo with the actress. She also sent Deepika a drawing and a bouquet of flowers with the remark, "To our hero, Lady Singham".

    Ranveer will also appear in Singham Again, reprising his character of Simmba. The actor is also slated to begin production for Don 3 this year.

