Sonam Kapoor will deliver her baby in August on this date....

Finally, the day has here. Sonam Kapoor, the most adored and stylish actress in Bollywood, is prepared for the birth of her child in August.



Photo Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set for the birth of her child in August. According to rumours, the Veere Di Wedding actress expects to give birth in a few days, and the Kapoor family is prepared to welcome the baby.



According to a source close to the Kapoor family,” After a long time, this kind of happiness will enter the Kapoor family house and they are damn excited. The day Sonam announced her pregnancy news, every member in the Kapoor family started their preparation to welcome the newborn as this is going to be the first child among the siblings”.



This is how the Kapoor family is prepping for the newborn, and The source adds, "The Kapoor daughter will give birth to her first child in her parents' home, and they have made all the necessary preparations. After giving birth, Sonam, who has homes in both London and Delhi, will spend at least six months taking a break with her parents. The actress would then go to Delhi or London and alternate between her personal and professional lives. She also has a few projects she hopes to finish after becoming a mother."

One of the most stylish couples in Bollywood is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, and their admirers can't wait to meet the new addition to the family.

