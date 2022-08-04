Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

During the early years of her career, Kareena Kapoor's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor generated a lot of buzz. Know what happened at today's Koffee With Karan 7' episode

Kareena Kapoor was completely taken aback when Karan Johar referred to Shahid Kapoor as her "ex-husband" on "Koffee With Karan." Kareena’s affair with Shahid Kapoor was quite the talk of the town during the initial years of her career.

Shahid and Kareena were together for more than five years and were very vocal about their relationship.

The ex-couple had made an appearance together on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, where they talked extensively about their relationship. Karan mentioned how Kareena had been a "Koffee" veteran when she and Aamir Khan appeared on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan.

“Bebo, you have been on this show so many times. You have come in different stages of your life. Bebo has been with her husband, ex-hus…," Karan paused before correcting himself, “Not ex-husband, sorry. She’s been with her ex-boyfriend. She’s then been with her contemporary and I have seen you through all these stages."

Following her breakup from Shahid in 2006, Kareena went public with her relationship with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan, whom she met on Tashan's sets. “A lot happened in the making of Jab We Met and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways… This (Jab We Met) changed my career, and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which Shahid and I went our separate ways," Kareena had told to a poular entertainment website.

When Karan asked Kareena during a rapid-fire round who would not be invited to Shahid Kapoor's party, she replied immediately, "Me. I just said I don't know.

Kareena and Saif got married 2012, and their first son Taimur was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, Jeh, on February 21, 2021.