Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    During the early years of her career, Kareena Kapoor's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor generated a lot of buzz. Know what happened at today's Koffee With Karan 7' episode

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor was completely taken aback when Karan Johar referred to Shahid Kapoor as her "ex-husband" on "Koffee With Karan." Kareena’s affair with Shahid Kapoor was quite the talk of the town during the initial years of her career. 

    Shahid and Kareena were together for more than five years and were very vocal about their relationship.

    Also Read: Despite ‘boycott’ calls, these films were still a hit at the box office

    The ex-couple had made an appearance together on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, where they talked extensively about their relationship. Karan mentioned how Kareena had been a "Koffee" veteran when she and Aamir Khan appeared on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan.

    “Bebo, you have been on this show so many times. You have come in different stages of your life. Bebo has been with her husband, ex-hus…," Karan paused before correcting himself, “Not ex-husband, sorry. She’s been with her ex-boyfriend. She’s then been with her contemporary and I have seen you through all these stages."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Also Read: Cuteness Alert: Varun Dhawan gets kisses and hugs from his Beagle 'Joey'; watch here

    Following her breakup from Shahid in 2006, Kareena went public with her relationship with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan, whom she met on Tashan's sets. “A lot happened in the making of Jab We Met and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways… This (Jab We Met) changed my career, and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which Shahid and I went our separate ways," Kareena had told to a poular entertainment website.

    When Karan asked Kareena during a rapid-fire round who would not be invited to Shahid Kapoor's party, she replied immediately, "Me. I just said I don't know.

    Also Read: Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Kareena and Saif got married 2012, and their first son Taimur was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, Jeh, on February 21, 2021. 

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    Wednesday box office report john abraham arjun Kapoor ek villain returns kiccha sudeep vikrant rona drb

    Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

    Hollywood Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino latest campaign drb

    Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend RBA

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema RBA

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema

    Recent Stories

    Who is Justice U U Lalit the next in line to become CJI gcw

    Who is Justice U U Lalit, the next-in line to become CJI?

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here - adt

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon