Liger: Vijay Deverakonda 'cried' after watching his film; actor is 'disappointed' and 'upset' with negativity

The movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, opened last week on Thursday, August 25, to mediocre reviews at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly upset after watching his recently released film Liger in a theatre. The actor, who promoted Liger across India, was not very happy with the final product after he watched it at Sudarshan cinema in Hyderabad.

Liger was a very ambitious endeavour that served as Vijay's pan-Indian debut. However, according to a report in Track Tollywood, which was cited by a well-known entertainment website, its dismal box office performance has left Vijay sad.

According to Track Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda "cried" after witnessing Liger in Hyderabad. It appeared that he was dissatisfied with the outcome, and the muted reception from the audience "dampened" his mood.



Producer of the film Liger Charmme Kaur recently discussed the recent back-to-back box office flops in Bollywood and how it is currently a "dangerous scenario." The Hindi version of Liger brought in only Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. Despite having a 25 August release date, the movie only played on a few screens on Thursday. Just Rs. 1.25 crore had been collected on Thursday.



"While sitting at home, people may easily get superior material with only one click. The entire family can see the most expensive movies on television, so they won't go to the movies unless you truly excite them, Charmme told to a media outlet.

But in Bollywood, this is not the case. Three Telugu movies, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2, fared astronomically well in August, grossing between Rs. 150 and Rs. 170 crores. It took place in the same nation. It is challenging to comprehend since it doesn't imply that Southerners are cinematic nutbags. It's a gloomy and frightening scenario.

