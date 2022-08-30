Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral picture and video: Is Shubman Gill dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    After his breakup with Sara Tendulkar, romance rumours about Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan began to circulate. The image of the pair having supper together has become viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan were photographed having dinner together, and now their photo is going viral on the internet, sending the internet into a frenzy. 
     

    Image Credit: Shubman Gill Instagram (L); Sara Tendulkar Instagram (R)

    The Indian batsman has made headlines lately for allegedly splitting up with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, and now a photo of him with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has led to dating rumours. as the image of them becomes popular. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since both females' first names are identical, the internet is home to several humorous memes. Fans are unsure if it is just a routine dinner or if tensions between the two are growing.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have a history of dating. According to rumours, Sara and Sushant were deeply in love and held one other in high regard. According to sources, Sara's family was unhappy with her connection with Sushant and wanted her to end it. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When asked what advice she would want to offer Sara, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave an interview that quickly became famous. Bebo remarked that she would advise Sara not to date her co-star. Currently, Sara Ali Khan is the most adored star.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara broke up shortly after Karan Johar publicly confirmed their relationship. Sara recently confessed to having love with Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress is awaiting the release of her unnamed Vicky Kaushal movie, and she will also be starring alongside Vikrant Massey in Gas Light.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world drb

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details) RBA

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row Actor appears before Chembur police to record statement drb

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

    Recent Stories

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check - adt

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check

    Onam 2022 Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala biggest festival drb

    Onam 2022: Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala’s biggest festival

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash AJR

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion, Top updates - adt

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

    Akshara Singh birthday 5 ultra glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor drb

    Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon