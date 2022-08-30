Viral picture and video: Is Shubman Gill dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

After his breakup with Sara Tendulkar, romance rumours about Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan began to circulate. The image of the pair having supper together has become viral.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan were photographed having dinner together, and now their photo is going viral on the internet, sending the internet into a frenzy.



Image Credit: Shubman Gill Instagram (L); Sara Tendulkar Instagram (R)

The Indian batsman has made headlines lately for allegedly splitting up with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, and now a photo of him with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has led to dating rumours. as the image of them becomes popular. (Video)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Since both females' first names are identical, the internet is home to several humorous memes. Fans are unsure if it is just a routine dinner or if tensions between the two are growing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have a history of dating. According to rumours, Sara and Sushant were deeply in love and held one other in high regard. According to sources, Sara's family was unhappy with her connection with Sushant and wanted her to end it.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When asked what advice she would want to offer Sara, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave an interview that quickly became famous. Bebo remarked that she would advise Sara not to date her co-star. Currently, Sara Ali Khan is the most adored star.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram