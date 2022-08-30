Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    The case was registered based on a complaint by Yuva Sena's core committee member, Rahul Kanal regarding defamatory tweets posted by the actor.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested actor-critic Kamal Rashid Khan after he landed at Mumbai airport over a controversial tweet from 2020. However, it is yet not clear that for which tweet the actor was arrested by the cops.

    In 2020, an FIR was lodged against the actor-critic for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media.

    It is  reportedly said the actor-producer, popularly known as KRK, was held after he landed at Mumbai airport and will be presented before Borivali court today (August 30). 

    The case was registered based on a complaint by Yuva Sena's core committee member, Rahul Kanal regarding defamatory tweets posted by the actor.

    In a tweet, KRK on April 30 allegedly said that actor Rishi Kapoor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon. This tweet was reportedly posted when the actor was hospitalised due to health ailments, according to PTI reports quoting a police officer. 

    In addition to this, KRK also took pot-shots at late actor Irrfan Khan, a day before his demise on April 29. 

    "A case has been registered against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory statements about the late actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official said as quoted by PTI. 

    On April 30, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia disease, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, died of colon infection on April 29 in 2020.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
