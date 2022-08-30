Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Chitrangda Singh’s beauty has mesmerised each and every one of us. Did you know that it was college ragging which led the actor to join the world of fashion? Here are some interesting anecdotes of the ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ actor.

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 8:05 AM IST

    Actor Chitrangda Singh is celebrating her 46th birthday today. A well-known name in the film industry, she made her debut in the world of Hindi cinema in the year 2005 with the film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. Apart from this, she has left her mark in many films such as 'Desi Boyz', 'Inkaar' and 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. Not only acting, Chitrangda has also tried her hand at film production as well.

    Chitrangda Singh originally belongs to Rajasthan; she was born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur. The story of how she made her way to the fashion world and eventually the film industry is quite an interesting one. It might be a little difficult to believe but it was the college ragging that led her into acting.

    ALSO READ: Liger box office: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer fails crucial Monday test

    Yes, you read that right! Chitrangda Singh, herself, once shared that while she was completing her graduation from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College, it was ragging that led her to enter showbiz. She said that in her first year of college, they were asked to wear salwar kameez upside down with oiled hair, and were asked to carry a bucket of books while doing ramp walk. She said that it was her first modelling audition in a manner, and sooner, became part of the college fashion team. Later, she began modelling as a professional.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati idol home; see pics

    Before entering the films, Chitrangda Singh started to appear in music video albums. Her first break was given by Gulzar in his video album 'Sunset Point'. After this, she appeared in the music video 'Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din' with actor Dino Morea. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra then noticed Chitrangda and offered her a film. In the year 2003, she became a part of Sudhir Mishra's film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. However, Chitrangda gained recognition for the first time with Altaf Raja's album 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi'.

    Apart from the film and television world, Chitrangda Singh has also appeared on OTT. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s 'Modern Love Mumbai'. Talking about personal life, Chitrangda married Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in the year 2001. They also have a son, Zoravar, from their marriage. However, their relationship did not last long, and they got divorced in the year 2014.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 8:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details) RBA

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row Actor appears before Chembur police to record statement drb

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement RBA

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Recent Stories

    Liger box office collection report day 5 Vijay Deverakonda Anaya Panday Ramya Krishnan starrer fails crucial Monday test drb

    Liger box office: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer fails crucial Monday test

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati idol home; see pics RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati idol home; see pics

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Know significance and fasting rules to follow on this day - adt

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Know significance and fasting rules to follow on this day

    Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes messages images quotes to share drb

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, messages, images, quotes to share

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon