Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

Chitrangda Singh’s beauty has mesmerised each and every one of us. Did you know that it was college ragging which led the actor to join the world of fashion? Here are some interesting anecdotes of the ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ actor.

Actor Chitrangda Singh is celebrating her 46th birthday today. A well-known name in the film industry, she made her debut in the world of Hindi cinema in the year 2005 with the film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. Apart from this, she has left her mark in many films such as 'Desi Boyz', 'Inkaar' and 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. Not only acting, Chitrangda has also tried her hand at film production as well.

Chitrangda Singh originally belongs to Rajasthan; she was born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur. The story of how she made her way to the fashion world and eventually the film industry is quite an interesting one. It might be a little difficult to believe but it was the college ragging that led her into acting.

Yes, you read that right! Chitrangda Singh, herself, once shared that while she was completing her graduation from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College, it was ragging that led her to enter showbiz. She said that in her first year of college, they were asked to wear salwar kameez upside down with oiled hair, and were asked to carry a bucket of books while doing ramp walk. She said that it was her first modelling audition in a manner, and sooner, became part of the college fashion team. Later, she began modelling as a professional.

Before entering the films, Chitrangda Singh started to appear in music video albums. Her first break was given by Gulzar in his video album 'Sunset Point'. After this, she appeared in the music video 'Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din' with actor Dino Morea. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra then noticed Chitrangda and offered her a film. In the year 2003, she became a part of Sudhir Mishra's film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. However, Chitrangda gained recognition for the first time with Altaf Raja's album 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi'.

Apart from the film and television world, Chitrangda Singh has also appeared on OTT. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s 'Modern Love Mumbai'. Talking about personal life, Chitrangda married Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in the year 2001. They also have a son, Zoravar, from their marriage. However, their relationship did not last long, and they got divorced in the year 2014.