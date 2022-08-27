Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta organised a pre-wedding bash for their friends and colleagues from the industry. The grand event was a starry affair as the party was attended by several celebrities including Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, filmmaker Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh with beau Jackky Bhagani and many others.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    One of the most popular Indian fashion designers duo, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta is all set to tie the knot on August 28, reportedly. Ahead of their wedding, the couple threw a pre-wedding bash on Friday night in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Several celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Isha Khattar, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh with beau-actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Mrunal Thakur, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor and many others attended their party. However, two of the hottest dressed celebrities that stole all the thunder were actors Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look at some of the pictures from Kunal and Arpita’s pre-wedding bash.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar: Known for his quirky style, Karan opted for a velvet black sherwani suit that had small work in golden all over it. He wore his classic sunglasses along with it that adding a dash of glam to his look.

    ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor: She is yet to make her debut in the Hindi film industry, but Shanaya is quite a sensation already. She arrived at the party with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya looked stunning in a white saree that made several heads turn.

    ALOS READ: Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapoor: In an all-black outfit, Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dapper when he arrived at the venue for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Aditya’s look for the function was one of the hottest among the men.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: Varun and Natasha were quite a ‘Bawal’ at the party as they arrived colour-coordinated in white. While Varun opted for a white sherwani, Natasha looked gorgeous in a lehenga that had fur work at the end of it.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ishan Khattar: The ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor opted for a black silk kurta with butti work. Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishan will be seen next seen in ‘Phone Bhooth’ which also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba Gupta: The fashion designer-actor opted for a stunning black on and gold saree for the occasion. She chose a bikini-style blouse for the saree and styled her hair into a bun. Masaba’s pick of saree is perfect for a cocktail evening.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnana: One of the most loving couples in the Hindi film industry, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived in style for the function. While Jackky looked handsome in a black traditional outfit, Rakul won a million hearts in the greyish black lehenga choli.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    34 years of Salman Khan Actor gets nostalgic says thank you for being with me drb

    34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

    Sexy video Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film Shiva 143 drb

    Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

    Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy watch drb

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy; watch

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Here is how you can make eco friendly idol at home drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can make eco-friendly idol at home

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Liger box office collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan drb

    Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    Numerology Prediction for August 27 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon