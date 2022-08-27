Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta organised a pre-wedding bash for their friends and colleagues from the industry. The grand event was a starry affair as the party was attended by several celebrities including Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, filmmaker Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh with beau Jackky Bhagani and many others.

One of the most popular Indian fashion designers duo, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta is all set to tie the knot on August 28, reportedly. Ahead of their wedding, the couple threw a pre-wedding bash on Friday night in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Several celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Isha Khattar, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh with beau-actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Mrunal Thakur, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor and many others attended their party. However, two of the hottest dressed celebrities that stole all the thunder were actors Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look at some of the pictures from Kunal and Arpita’s pre-wedding bash.

Karan Johar: Known for his quirky style, Karan opted for a velvet black sherwani suit that had small work in golden all over it. He wore his classic sunglasses along with it that adding a dash of glam to his look.

Shanaya Kapoor: She is yet to make her debut in the Hindi film industry, but Shanaya is quite a sensation already. She arrived at the party with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya looked stunning in a white saree that made several heads turn.

Aditya Roy Kapoor: In an all-black outfit, Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dapper when he arrived at the venue for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Aditya’s look for the function was one of the hottest among the men.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: Varun and Natasha were quite a ‘Bawal’ at the party as they arrived colour-coordinated in white. While Varun opted for a white sherwani, Natasha looked gorgeous in a lehenga that had fur work at the end of it.

Ishan Khattar: The ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor opted for a black silk kurta with butti work. Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishan will be seen next seen in ‘Phone Bhooth’ which also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Masaba Gupta: The fashion designer-actor opted for a stunning black on and gold saree for the occasion. She chose a bikini-style blouse for the saree and styled her hair into a bun. Masaba’s pick of saree is perfect for a cocktail evening.

