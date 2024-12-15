'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun meets Chiranjeevi post release from jail; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

Allu Arjun’s recent arrest in connection with a tragic incident at a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule has sparked widespread attention. After being released on bail, the actor expressed deep remorse and visited his uncle Chiranjeevi, as his family and fans rally around him during this challenging time

A day after Allu Arjun was released from the Hyderabad jail, the actor paid a visit to his uncle and veteran actor Chiranjeevi. On Sunday, videos surfaced on social media showing the Pushpa 2: The Rule actor driving out of his house with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children to meet Chiranjeevi.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha had also visited Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills. She was seen hugging the actor during her visit. Before this, Chiranjeevi himself had visited Allu Arjun's house shortly after the actor’s arrest.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the tragic death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule earlier this month. The chaos unfolded as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Amid the commotion, the theatre's main gate collapsed, leading to a stampede. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Following the incident, the actor was taken into custody from his residence and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. However, he was granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Due to delays in paperwork, Allu Arjun spent a night in jail before being released.

Upon his release, Allu Arjun expressed his regret over the tragic incident, describing it as "very unfortunate." He conveyed his apologies to the woman’s family, emphasizing his commitment to supporting them in every way possible. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by him during the ordeal.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun continues to celebrate the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has received overwhelming love from audiences and has already surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Latest Videos