Santa Claus is an ALCOHOLIC! Experts have urged people to leave him booze-free treats this Christmas eve

Every Christmas Eve, millions of Britons lovingly prepare a festive spread for Santa Claus, leaving out mince pies, sherry, and a carrot for his tireless reindeer.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

 

Every Christmas Eve, millions of Britons lovingly prepare a festive spread for Santa Claus, leaving out mince pies, sherry, and a carrot for his tireless reindeer. However, this cherished tradition might be contributing to more than just holiday cheer—it could be fueling Santa’s unhealthy lifestyle, warn scientists.

According to Daily Mail, professor Adam Taylor, director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre at Lancaster University, has raised eyebrows by suggesting that Santa may be grappling with alcohol-related issues suggests, his signature rosy cheeks.

“Santa's ruddy cheeks could be the result of alcohol flush syndrome,” Professor Taylor revealed in an article for The Conversation. “This is triggered by the body's intolerance to alcohol and affects 8% of the general population. Alcohol sensitivity can indicate an increased risk of high blood pressure and some cancers. So he should avoid—or at least limit—his alcohol consumption.”

Santa, often depicted as a portly, white-bearded man with twinkling eyes and flushed cheeks, may embody holiday joy, but his health, Professor Taylor argues, is a different story.

Professor Taylor raises two possibilities for Santa’s perpetually blushed complexion; rosacea or alcohol flush syndrome. “From drinking all the sherry and beer left for him to carrying heavy loads of presents, to windburn from flying through the air on his sleigh, Santa's lifestyle seems to include many things that can exacerbate rosacea,” he explained.

Santa’s Arctic lifestyle isn’t doing his skin any favors either. Exposed to biting cold, UV radiation, and temperatures plummeting to -80°C in the stratosphere, Santa’s face is under constant assault. “Santa’s beard and traditional fur-lined outfit aren’t enough to protect his face from the elements. He should be using sunblock, wearing a scarf over his face, and goggles to minimize damage caused by his Christmas Eve delivery duties,” the professor added.

Santa’s penchant for festive beverages poses even greater risks. “Just 12 units of alcohol are enough to cause alcohol poisoning,” Professor Taylor noted. “Most people would reach this level after four or five pints, especially if they're drinking quickly.”

Years of boozy indulgence could also spell trouble for Santa’s liver. Alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD), which develops when the liver is overwhelmed by alcohol, could leave Santa with inflammation, scar tissue, and fat deposits. “Santa's liver may well show the hallmarks of the condition,” Professor Taylor remarked.

Booze-free treats: A call for healthier traditions

Overweight drinkers, like Santa, are statistically less prone to cold-induced injuries. But Professor Taylor believes it’s time for a change.

“Perhaps those of us who leave refreshments for Santa on Christmas Eve might consider offering some healthier alternatives to the traditional mince pies and cookies,” he suggested.

So this Christmas, swap the sherry for water, the mince pies for fruit, and the cookies for nuts. After all, even Santa needs a detox to keep the holiday spirit alive for generations to come.

