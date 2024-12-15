Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Record-Breaking Prize Money Awaits Winner

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is today. This time, the winner will take home more than Rs. 50 lakhs, the highest prize money ever offered in Bigg Boss history.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is today. Viewers are glued to their TVs, eager to know who will win. Avinash, Gautam, Prerana, Nabeel, and Nikhil are the top 5 finalists, and one of them will claim the title.

article_image2

Avinash and Gautam entered as wild cards, while the other three contestants have been in the house since week one. The competition is fierce, and the winner will receive a substantial prize. In the past 7 seasons, the prize money was Rs. 50 lakhs, along with additional gifts like a car and a plot.

article_image3

Any of the top 5 contestants can accept a cash offer from host Nagarjuna and withdraw from the title race. This amount is then deducted from the winner's prize money. In Season 7, Yawar accepted Rs. 15 lakhs and finished 4th, resulting in winner Pallavi Prashanth receiving Rs. 35 lakhs.

article_image4

Nagarjuna announced unlimited prize money for Season 8. The prize money fluctuates based on contestants' performance. Given their strong performances, the winner could receive over Rs. 50 lakhs.

article_image5

Nagarjuna revealed the prize money for the Season 8 winner: Rs. 54,99999, rounded up to Rs. 55,00000. If a contestant accepts a cash offer from Nagarjuna, that amount is deducted from the final prize.

