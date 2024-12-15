Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal becomes emotional during a heartfelt conversation with his mother, revealing personal struggles and tensions with fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee.

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants were given the heartwarming opportunity to speak with their loved ones. After emotional interactions with friends and family from previous episodes, the spotlight now shifts to Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena, who were both seen getting teary-eyed during their conversations.

In the promo, Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother. Seeing her after a long time, Rajat struggles to hold back tears, revealing that he hasn't spoken to his family for this long, and has even missed seeing pictures of them inside the Bigg Boss house. His mother, lovingly addressing him as "Gullu," reassures him, urging him to stay strong.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, the conversation takes a turn when Rajat’s mother brings up a shocking matter about fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee. She warns Rajat about Digvijay’s comments behind his back, particularly about how Rajat stays away from his home due to problems with his parents. This revelation shakes Rajat, who admits that he no longer feels comfortable speaking to Digvijay. He confesses that he once considered Digvijay a brother but now prefers to keep his distance.

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena, in his own emotional moment, speaks with his wife Nouran Aly. She questions him about why he's not playing more openly in the game, urging him to step up.

As tensions rise and secrets unfold, it seems Bigg Boss 18 is about to take a dramatic turn. Rajat Dalal’s game could change, and with new revelations and confrontations on the horizon, viewers are eager to see how the dynamics inside the house evolve. The emotional rollercoaster continues as contestants are now forced to face their truths.

ALSO READ Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel to Abhay Verma: 6 Talented actors who debuted in 2024


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun meets Chiranjeevi post release from jail; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES] ATG

'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun meets Chiranjeevi post release from jail; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Kareena Kapoor CALMS stressed Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Kareena Kapoor CALMS stressed Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang's emotional conversation wins fans' heart [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang’s emotional conversation wins fans’ hearts [WATCH]

Recent Stories

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's retirement ATG

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Maharashtra Cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details AJR

Maharashtra cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener ATG

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener ATG

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance NTI

PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon