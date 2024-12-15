Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal becomes emotional during a heartfelt conversation with his mother, revealing personal struggles and tensions with fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants were given the heartwarming opportunity to speak with their loved ones. After emotional interactions with friends and family from previous episodes, the spotlight now shifts to Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena, who were both seen getting teary-eyed during their conversations.

In the promo, Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother. Seeing her after a long time, Rajat struggles to hold back tears, revealing that he hasn't spoken to his family for this long, and has even missed seeing pictures of them inside the Bigg Boss house. His mother, lovingly addressing him as "Gullu," reassures him, urging him to stay strong.

However, the conversation takes a turn when Rajat’s mother brings up a shocking matter about fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee. She warns Rajat about Digvijay’s comments behind his back, particularly about how Rajat stays away from his home due to problems with his parents. This revelation shakes Rajat, who admits that he no longer feels comfortable speaking to Digvijay. He confesses that he once considered Digvijay a brother but now prefers to keep his distance.

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena, in his own emotional moment, speaks with his wife Nouran Aly. She questions him about why he's not playing more openly in the game, urging him to step up.

As tensions rise and secrets unfold, it seems Bigg Boss 18 is about to take a dramatic turn. Rajat Dalal’s game could change, and with new revelations and confrontations on the horizon, viewers are eager to see how the dynamics inside the house evolve. The emotional rollercoaster continues as contestants are now forced to face their truths.

