Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India release, ‘Liger’ got a rocking start on the day of its release. However, the film fell flat on the second day itself, across languages. Several reasons including Ananya Panday’s unimpressive acting and bad reviews are being attributed behind the reason the film’s low collections.

    Image: Official film poster

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda is no longer a South actor. With his film ‘Liger’, Vijay has become a national sensation. The actor's most awaited film ‘Liger’, hit the theatres on Thursday, August 25. Fans were eagerly waiting for this film of Vijay that marks his debut in the Hindi film industry. It was expected that this film would show some firecrackers at the box office. However, after a successful opening day, the film fell flat on the second day of its release.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Originally made in Telugu, the film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Released in multiple languages, the film was supposed to break records at the box office, but the film's condition deteriorated on the second day.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Looking at the way South’s pan-India films were working in the Hindi belt, it was expected that ‘Liger’ would benefit from the same. Contrary to that, the film could not pick up much business. There are several reasons behind it, one is that the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, as social media users have tweeted against the Bollywood filmmakers, and are not willing to show support to his films.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda’s statement on supporting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha hasn’t gone down well either. His statement upset many users, forcing them to trend ‘boycott liger’ on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Along with this, Ananya Panday’s bad acting and the poor reviews of the film are also the reasons behind the low business.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    The film may have earned Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on the first day. However, on the second day, it saw a huge dip in collections as it fell straight on to Rs 16 crore (gross). While the film is expected to pick up business over the weekend, bad reviews may become a roadblock for the makers.

    Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It also features actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in key roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson also marked his Bollywood debut with this film.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    34 years of Salman Khan Actor gets nostalgic says thank you for being with me drb

    34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

    Sexy video Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film Shiva 143 drb

    Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

    Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy watch drb

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy; watch

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Here is how you can make eco friendly idol at home drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can make eco-friendly idol at home

    Recent Stories

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    Numerology Prediction for August 27 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 27, 2022: Good day for Aries, Leo; health of Taurus, Cancer may be affected

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon