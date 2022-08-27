Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India release, ‘Liger’ got a rocking start on the day of its release. However, the film fell flat on the second day itself, across languages. Several reasons including Ananya Panday’s unimpressive acting and bad reviews are being attributed behind the reason the film’s low collections.

Image: Official film poster

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is no longer a South actor. With his film ‘Liger’, Vijay has become a national sensation. The actor's most awaited film ‘Liger’, hit the theatres on Thursday, August 25. Fans were eagerly waiting for this film of Vijay that marks his debut in the Hindi film industry. It was expected that this film would show some firecrackers at the box office. However, after a successful opening day, the film fell flat on the second day of its release.

Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Originally made in Telugu, the film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Released in multiple languages, the film was supposed to break records at the box office, but the film's condition deteriorated on the second day.

Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Looking at the way South’s pan-India films were working in the Hindi belt, it was expected that ‘Liger’ would benefit from the same. Contrary to that, the film could not pick up much business. There are several reasons behind it, one is that the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, as social media users have tweeted against the Bollywood filmmakers, and are not willing to show support to his films.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda’s statement on supporting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha hasn’t gone down well either. His statement upset many users, forcing them to trend ‘boycott liger’ on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Along with this, Ananya Panday’s bad acting and the poor reviews of the film are also the reasons behind the low business.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram