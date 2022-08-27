Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, on Saturday, August 27. She has been a part of the film industry for over two decades now and has been able to carve a niche of her own. Here are some interesting things about the actor that her fans must know about.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. The former beauty queen, Neha was born on August 27, 1980, in a Sikh family in Kochi. Neha comes from a defence background as her father, Pradeep Singh, used to serve in the Indian Navy. She completed her studies in Delhi.

In the year 2002, Neha Dhupia entered a prestigious beauty pageant, only to win the title of Miss Universe India. After she was crowned, her journey on road to success had begun; she first became popular in the modelling world, and then entered the film industry.

From Femina Miss India Universe till now Neha Dhupia's look has changed a lot. She has become more stylish, witty and of course, more outgoing than before, Neha slays it with her witt each time. And it is the same with that has made her a favourite of many.

Neha Dhupia debut: Did you know that much before her film debut and participation in the beauty pageant, Neha Dhupia was already aware of the nuisances of acting? Neha’s started her acting career as a child artist. In 1994, she appeared on screen for the first time in the Malayalam film 'Minnaram'. However, her first Bollywood debut arrived in 2003 with the film ‘'Qayamat', which proved to be a super hit at the box office.

Neha Dhupia movies: Neha was seen in the film ‘Julie’ after 'Qayamat'. In this film, Neha gave many bold scenes, which brought her popularity. After these two films, she went on to do movies such as 'Sheesha', 'Kya Kool Hai Hum,' 'Hey Baby,' 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Dus Kahaniyan', 'Sing is King', 'Rama Rama Kya Hai'. However, films, where she was praised for her acting, include, 'De Tali,' 'Lust Stories', ‘Sanak’ and 'A Thursday'. Neha was also awarded the title of Best Sporting Actress in the year 2018 for the film 'Tumhari Sulu'.

Neha Dhupia and reality TV shows: Speak of the actor and the first thing that probably comes to one’s mind is ‘MTV Roadies’. Neha has been associated with this show for many years as a judge. She also had her own show called 'No Filter with Neha' where she would interact with the celebs.

Neha Dhupia's personal life: While Neha is counted among the best actresses, she is also a great mother and wife. Neha is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple has two children – a daughter and a son.