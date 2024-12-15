Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: Nabeel misses golden chance, got eliminated

Nabeel missed a golden opportunity by refusing the suitcase offer. He made a mistake by not taking the suitcase and was eliminated empty-handed.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Nabeel Afridi was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, along with Gautam, Nikhil, Prerana, and Avinash. Avinash was the first to be eliminated, escorted from the Bigg Boss house to the stage by actor Upendra.

article_image2

Akhanda fame Pragya Jaiswal entered the Bigg Boss house to bring the top 4 contestants to the stage. Nagarjuna then announced Prerana's elimination. Nabeel, Gautam, and Nikhil remained as the top 3 contestants.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale

Nagarjuna offered the contestants a suitcase with an undisclosed amount. He advised them that only one could win, and one would be eliminated, so they could take the suitcase and leave the competition. Nikhil, Gautam, and Nabeel all declined the offer.

article_image4

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier came to promote their latest movie 'Viduthalai Part 2'. They entered the house to bring the eliminated contestant to the stage. Nagarjuna announced Nikhil and Gautam as the top 2 contestants, revealing Nabeel's elimination.

article_image5

Nabeel expressed no sadness about his elimination and stated he hadn't joined the show for money. He said he was very happy. Before leaving, Vijay Sethupathi kissed Nabeel at his request, and Rohini also joined in.

