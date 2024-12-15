BREAKING: Ustad Zakir Hussain dies at the age of 73

Zakir Hussain, the famed Indian tabla maestro, composer, percussionist, music producer, and film actor, died at 73. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in the US.

Zakir Hussain, the legendary Indian tabla maestro, composer, percussionist, music producer, and film actor, died at the age of 73. According to his close friend, famous flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, the iconic musician, famed for his unsurpassed mastery of the tabla, was admitted to a San Francisco hospital for cardiac problems.

Hussain had been suffering from blood pressure issues and was taken to the ICU as his health deteriorated. The news of his passing has left the music industry in sadness, with condolences coming in from worldwide.

Who was Zakir Hussain?

Zakir Hussain was one of India's most famous musicians, known for his exceptional tabla-playing abilities and his contributions to music as a composer and producer. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mahim, Mumbai, to tabla masters Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum, Zakir had a natural flair for music at a young age.

He began learning the mridangam, another traditional percussion instrument, from his father when he was three years old, and by the age of twelve, he was playing in concerts.

Hussain established himself as a rhythm master throughout time, earning international acclaim for his technical skill and originality in classical and fusion music. He was instrumental in promoting Indian classical music worldwide and cooperated with several well-known Western performers, including the renowned Beatles.

About Zakir Hussain's work and achievements

Zakir Hussain rose to worldwide prominence and was well-known in Indian classical and global music. Hussain, one of India's most recognised classical musicians, received the coveted Padma Shri award in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Hussain became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in one night at the 66th Grammys in 2024. This cemented his global music career. Throughout his six-decade career, the guitarist has worked with several renowned Indian and foreign performers.

However, his revolutionary 1973 effort with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and drummer TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram transformed music by combining Indian classical traditions with jazz elements, resulting in a hitherto unknown fusion sound.

Zakir Hussain's life showed the power of devotion, passion, and cultural contact beyond music. He mentored many brilliant musicians and left an indelible mark on music education. His diverse collaborations in jazz, rock, Indian classical, and film soundtracks made him a champion of global musical harmony.

Zakir's death ends an era in Indian classical music, but his legacy will inspire future musicians. His talent and contribution to global music will be remembered forever.

