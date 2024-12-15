Ustad Zakir Hussain under medical care in San Francisco, family seeks prayers; Read on

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, is hospitalized in San Francisco for serious health issues. His family has requested prayers for his speedy recovery during this challenging time.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso and son of the revered Ustad Allah Rakha, is currently receiving treatment for serious health issues at a hospital in San Francisco, USA. The news has left the music community and his admirers deeply concerned. His brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia, confirmed the news in a phone conversation with journalist Pervaiz Alam, who later shared the update via Twitter.

According to the tweet, Ayub Aulia requested Zakir Hussain's followers to keep him in their prayers for a swift and full recovery. The update highlighted that the esteemed musician is being treated for “serious ailments,” but further details regarding his condition remain unavailable at this time.

Zakir Hussain, born in Mumbai in 1951, is considered one of the finest tabla players in the world, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music. Over the years, his immense talent has earned him numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards. Internationally, he was honored with the National Heritage Fellowship by the United States National Endowment for the Arts in 1999, cementing his status as a global ambassador for Indian classical music.

A child prodigy, Zakir began learning percussion at the tender age of 3, under the guidance of his father. His first public performance took place when he was just 7, and by the age of 11, he began touring internationally. His illustrious career also saw him become the first Indian artist invited to the White House for the All-Star Global Concert, hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Despite his current health struggles, Zakir Hussain’s upcoming India tour, titled As We Speak, is scheduled to begin in January 2025, featuring renowned artists such as Rakesh Chaurasia, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Meyer. Fans and followers across the globe are hoping for his quick recovery and continued success in the world of music.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH]

Latest Videos