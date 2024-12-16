Have a sweet tooth but worried for health? Here's exact number of weekly sweet treats that's 'safe' for heart

A groundbreaking Swedish study suggests that savoring two small chocolate bars a day might be better for your cardiovascular system than avoiding sugary delights altogether.

Researchers at Lund University monitored the dietary habits and cardiovascular outcomes of 70,000 Swedes over several decades. Surprisingly, they discovered that those who abstained from sugary treats entirely faced a higher risk of heart attacks. In contrast, indulging in up to 14 treats per week slashed the chances of a stroke by 16% and reduced the risk of a heart attack by 20%.

Additionally, favorable outcomes were observed for other heart-related conditions such as aneurysms, heart failure, and irregular heartbeats.

While health professionals have long warned about the dangers of excessive sugar, linking it to obesity and heart disease, this study challenges the notion that complete avoidance is the healthiest option. Current NHS guidelines recommend a daily sugar limit of 30g for adults — roughly seven sugar cubes — and even less for children.

According to Daily Mail, lead researcher Suzanne Janzi explained, “Individuals consuming very little sugar might have very restrictive diets or could be limiting sugar due to pre-existing health conditions.” She added, “Our observational study cannot establish causation, but these findings suggest that extremely low sugar intake may not be necessary or beneficial for cardiovascular health.”

However, not all sugar sources are created equal. The study found that excessive consumption of sugar-laden drinks like sodas had adverse effects, raising the risk of heart aneurysms by 30%, heart failure and stroke by 20%, and irregular heartbeats by 10%.

Janzi attributed this to the nature of liquid sugars: “Liquid sugars, found in sweetened beverages, typically provide less satiety than solid forms — they make you feel less full — potentially leading to overconsumption.”

She also noted, “Treats are often enjoyed in social settings or special occasions, while sweetened beverages might be consumed more regularly.”

The study, published in Frontiers in Public Health, was based on two dietary surveys conducted in 1997 and 2009. Participants, with an average age of 60 and predominantly overweight, were asked about their sugar intake and tracked for cardiovascular outcomes until 2019. Over the course of the study, nearly 26,000 participants developed cardiovascular diseases.

Interestingly, the researchers did not specify exact serving sizes for treats but referred to past studies that defined a serving as 60g for pastries, chocolates, and sweets, and 75g for ice cream. For reference, a Kit-Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Bar weighs 41.5g, while a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is 51g.

