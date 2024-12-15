Photos: Keerthy Suresh follows Christian wedding rituals with Antony Thatt in Goa

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with Antony Thatt in Goa, following Christian rituals. The actress shared beautiful wedding photos, delighting fans with her radiant looks and joyous celebration.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh, the beloved South Indian actress known for her exceptional performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, has officially tied the knot with businessman Antony Thatt. The much-awaited wedding took place on December 12, 2024, in a traditional ceremony in Goa. The actress, who has captivated audiences with her acting prowess, looked stunning in a full traditional attire during the wedding, capturing the hearts of fans and well-wishers.

The wedding was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance, making the occasion even more special. Fans and media outlets had eagerly awaited the moment, as Keerthy had previously kept her personal life under wraps. The actress, known for her roles in movies like Mahanati and Penguin, looked radiant as she donned a beautiful traditional outfit, exuding grace and elegance.

However, just a day after the traditional wedding, Keerthy shared a series of photos on her Instagram, where she was seen in a stunning Christian wedding gown. The images showcased her in a white attire, as she embraced the Christian wedding rituals, adding a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity to her big day. The photos capture the couple's joy, with Keerthy flashing her warm smile and joyfully celebrating this new chapter of her life.

Fans of the actress were overjoyed and flooded her comment section with love and blessings. Her post received an outpouring of admiration from her followers, who were thrilled to see her so happy. Keerthy's wedding is undoubtedly a joyous occasion for her admirers, and everyone is excited to see what the future holds for the newlyweds.

As the actress begins this new phase of her life, her fans continue to support her, showering her with love on social media. Keerthy’s wedding celebrations are truly an unforgettable moment, and fans can’t wait to see more glimpses of her happiness in the coming days.

