Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee get into a heated physical altercation [WATCH]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions between contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee reached a boiling point, resulting in a heated physical altercation during a task. The two have been at odds since the very beginning of the season, with both openly expressing their disdain for each other.

Digvijay, who entered the house as a wild card, has made no secret of his opinions on his fellow contestants, often clashing with those he doesn't get along with, including Avinash.

The conflict escalated during a task in which the two blocked each other’s way, creating a tense standoff. As the task progressed, Avinash, frustrated with Digvijay’s attempts to thwart his progress, physically pushed him out of the way. In retaliation, Digvijay attempted to fight back, but before things could spiral further, fellow housemates Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik quickly intervened, separating the two.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Digvijay attempted to cross a blocked path during another task involving Kashish and Shilpa Shirodkar. Avinash, determined to stop him, once again pushed Digvijay. This time, the push resulted in Digvijay losing his balance and falling to the ground. The impact caused a moment of shock, with housemates screaming in alarm.

While it’s still unclear whether Avinash’s push was intentional or an impulsive reaction, the incident has raised questions about the contestants' behavior on the show. As tensions continue to rise, it will be interesting to see how the housemates address the incident in the coming episodes and whether the altercation between Avinash and Digvijay will lead to further drama or an eventual truce. Bigg Boss 18 fans will certainly be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

