Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee get into a heated physical altercation [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee's simmering tensions erupted into a heated physical altercation during a task.

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee get into a heated physical altercation [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions between contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee reached a boiling point, resulting in a heated physical altercation during a task. The two have been at odds since the very beginning of the season, with both openly expressing their disdain for each other. 

Digvijay, who entered the house as a wild card, has made no secret of his opinions on his fellow contestants, often clashing with those he doesn't get along with, including Avinash.

The conflict escalated during a task in which the two blocked each other’s way, creating a tense standoff. As the task progressed, Avinash, frustrated with Digvijay’s attempts to thwart his progress, physically pushed him out of the way. In retaliation, Digvijay attempted to fight back, but before things could spiral further, fellow housemates Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik quickly intervened, separating the two.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Digvijay attempted to cross a blocked path during another task involving Kashish and Shilpa Shirodkar. Avinash, determined to stop him, once again pushed Digvijay. This time, the push resulted in Digvijay losing his balance and falling to the ground. The impact caused a moment of shock, with housemates screaming in alarm.

While it’s still unclear whether Avinash’s push was intentional or an impulsive reaction, the incident has raised questions about the contestants' behavior on the show. As tensions continue to rise, it will be interesting to see how the housemates address the incident in the coming episodes and whether the altercation between Avinash and Digvijay will lead to further drama or an eventual truce. Bigg Boss 18 fans will certainly be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025 ATG

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025

Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen during BJP roadshow in Jharkhand; here's what happened NEXT (VIDEO) RBA

Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen during BJP's roadshow in Jharkhand; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH)

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute ATG

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Recent Stories

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025 ATG

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon