777 Charlie: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive)

'777 Charlie,' which has piqued interest throughout the country, the film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on June 10th.

Rakshit Shetty, the Kannada actor and producer who plays the protagonist in the film 777 Charlie, remarked that the audience would have a dreamlike experience while watching it.

"This is not the same genre as the 'Bahubali' and 'KGF' films. They were movies that were bigger than life. 'Pushpa' is a commercial film. '777 Charlie' is a little more natural. This film might be related to in real life "Rakshit expresses his thoughts.

"I had my worries about how it would play out nationally. However, I am aware that dog lovers are all around the country. Making a dog's movie is a challenging task. The film took 167 days to shoot and three years to complete. Even our squad won't be able to repeat the feat." Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

When it comes to Charlie, the dog, he adds, "She (the dog) arrived at the perfect time in my life. The character of Dharma is introverted, which is comparable to my personality." "I am a shy individual who avoids social situations. Self-discovery has begun for me due to the trip of '777 Charlie.' Charlie, the dog, has arrived in the form of a holy being. The innocence is equal to that of God. The audience will believe she is a celestial being, "He clarifies.

When Asianet Newsable talked to the film's director K Kiranraj he revealed some inside information. He also opened up about the bonding between Charlie and Rakshit.

Was Rakshit Shetty already a dog person? Tell us more about their bonding. As a child, Rakshit Shetty had a dog that later passed away, post which he hadn’t bonded with any dogs or pets. Hence, we had to arrange for a special training and bonding session between Charlie and Rakshit. As the film approached its finishing stage, we saw Rakshit completely transforming into a dog person.

What happens to the Charlie dogs after the movie? Have they found homes? Rakshit and I had adopted Charlie when she was a puppy, hence I don’t think she needs to find another home. She will stay with us in our homes.

