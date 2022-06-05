Pictures: Karisma Kapoor (47) flaunts her beach body in black bikini

Fans react to Karisma Kapoor's stunning picture in a black swimwear during her beach holiday; take a look



Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses nowadays. In reality, she continues to have a sizable fan base. The actress frequently posts photos and videos on social media, causing her followers to go crazy over her attractiveness.



Karisma Kapoor's images usually include her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Still, today she shared a photo of herself in a black bikini, and we're sure you won't be able to take your gaze away from her.



Karisma Kapoor appears to be having a great time in the pool in this flashback photo she shared. She is standing in the pool with her legs inside the water, her back to the camera, wearing a black bikini and displaying her fantastic form.



The infinity pool is just in front of the beach, with a stunning outlook. You might want to pack your belongings and depart straight immediately for a vacation. Sharing this picture, Karisma wrote, “Daydreaming.. #birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022”.



The 47-year-old actress's most recent production was ALTBalaji's online series 'Mentalhood.' Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo, will star her shortly. Also Read: IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List