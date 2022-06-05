Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Karisma Kapoor (47) flaunts her beach body in black bikini

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Fans react to Karisma Kapoor's stunning picture in a black swimwear during her beach holiday; take a look
     

    Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses nowadays. In reality, she continues to have a sizable fan base. The actress frequently posts photos and videos on social media, causing her followers to go crazy over her attractiveness. 
     

    Karisma Kapoor's images usually include her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Still, today she shared a photo of herself in a black bikini, and we're sure you won't be able to take your gaze away from her.
     

    Karisma Kapoor appears to be having a great time in the pool in this flashback photo she shared. She is standing in the pool with her legs inside the water, her back to the camera, wearing a black bikini and displaying her fantastic form. 
     

    The infinity pool is just in front of the beach, with a stunning outlook. You might want to pack your belongings and depart straight immediately for a vacation. Sharing this picture, Karisma wrote, “Daydreaming.. #birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022”.
     

    The 47-year-old actress's most recent production was ALTBalaji's online series 'Mentalhood.' Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo, will star her shortly. Also Read: IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

    Karisma took a break from performing following her marriage, although she later returned. Karisma Kapoor's most recent film appearance was in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, following which she appeared in supporting parts in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Also Read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast RBA

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting'

    How could you cheat on Shakira? Angry fans ask Barcelona star Gerard Pique after couple confirm split snt

    Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List RBA

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

    JGM Puri Jagannadh film starring Vijay Deverakonda Pooja Hegde begin its first schedule drb

    JGM: Puri Jagannadh’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, begin its first schedule

    Recent Stories

    Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here snt

    Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station assess challenges gcw

    Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges

    Apple WWDC 2022 When and where to watch the event All you need to know gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

    foootball Qatar World Cup play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash snt

    Qatar WC play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash

    Hyderabad gangrape case Police arrest fourth accused one still absconding gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon