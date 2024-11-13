Patek Philippe to Jacob and Co: Here are some Nita Ambani's luxury watches-know price and details

Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation, is known for her exquisite taste in fashion and jewelry. Her collection boasts not only unique jewels and attire but also a refined selection of luxury watches. This post explores Nita Ambani's most expensive watch collections.

Nita Ambani's Expensive Watches

Nita Ambani, founder of Reliance Foundation and renowned billionaire, is known for her passion for art and culture. She consistently captures attention with her attire and jewelry. Nita Ambani's collection includes not only unique jewelry and clothing but also an elegant selection of luxury watches. Let's explore this in this post.

Jacob and Co Watch

During Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's trip, Nita Ambani wore the luxurious Jacob & Co Fleurs De Jardin Pink Sapphire watch. The JACOB & CO. branded watch is priced at Rs. 3.9 crore. This watch features a garden-style dial. The watch also boasts an 18-karat gold case, with an inner ring set with rainbow sapphires.

Patek Philippe Nautilus

Nita Ambani once wore a Patek Philippe Nautilus luxury watch. This rose gold watch features a rounded octagonal bezel, a distinctive porthole case design, and a horizontally embossed dial. Since its introduction in 1976, the Nautilus has been a symbol of luxury in sports watches. This luxury watch is priced at approximately Rs. 54 lakhs.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut

Nita Ambani once sported the luxurious Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie watch. This rose gold watch features a mother-of-pearl dial engraved with a checkerboard pattern in two shades of brown and an elegantly diamond-set bezel. The intricate craftsmanship is revealed through the sapphire crystal display. This timeless luxury watch is valued between Rs. 1.3 crore and Rs. 1.6 crore. Nita Ambani's watch collection also includes a personalized Bvlgari Serpenti watch, priced at Rs. 99 lakhs, featuring a diamond-studded serpent and a mother-of-pearl dial. This watch boasts 17.0 carats of diamonds on its double-spiral bracelet.

Cartier Libre Watch

Nita Ambani also owns a Cartier Libre WD000002 luxury watch. It features an 18-karat pink gold case and an 18-karat pink gold bracelet. The watch is set with an 18-karat pink gold case and an uncut diamond-set bezel. A flinqué sunray effect dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and blue Roman numeral hour markers are its highlights. This watch is priced at Rs. 25 lakhs.

