Swiggy IPO: Share listing price, expert analysis for hold, buy, sell

Online food delivery giant Swiggy is now listed. The debut mirrored its IPO subscription. Shares listed at a 5% premium
Swiggy shares traded at ₹412, up 5.64% on the BSE upon listing. Pre-opening session on NSE showed a volume of 1.68 lakh shares
Swiggy's IPO had an issue size of ₹11,327 crore, priced at ₹371-390 per share. The stock listed at ₹420 on NSE, a 7.7% premium
Experts predicted a weak Swiggy IPO listing, but the 5% premium is positive. It was subscribed over 3.2 times
Experts advised against the IPO, suggesting investment only after listing. Long-term buys were recommended for high-risk takers
Swiggy IPO had 16,01,09,703 shares, with bids for 57,53,07,536. Retail investor quota subscribed 1.14 times. Swiggy raised ₹5,085 crore
