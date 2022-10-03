YG Entertainment seeks investigation over LEAKED private photos of Blackpink's Jennie
YG Entertainment, the agency that handles the girl group ‘Blackpink’ has requested to initiate an investigation to find out who leaked personal pictures of the band’s member, Jennie.
Korean pop girl band Blackpink’s member Jennie has been in the news for her personal photos that were leaked recently. The band’s agency, YG Entertainment, has escalated the matter with the police, seeking an investigation to find out the culprit behind the photo leak. On Monday, the agency issued a statement saying it has sought the police’s help to find who leaked Jennie’s private photos.
In its statement, the YG Entertainment said, “We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Blackpink Jennie’s personal photos.”
The agency further mention that it has constantly been “monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information”. Furthermore, it said that it did not mention the matter or made any official statement “in order to minimize any further damage”.
“However, there have been indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs. We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation,” YG Entertainment’s statement further read.
Although YG Entertainment did not specify which incident it was referring to, a few pictures claimed to be of Blackpink’s Jennie with BTS’s V had done rounds on the internet, which speculated rumours about them dating.
“YG takes strong legal action against [online] posts that damage our artists’ character or reputation,” the agency further said in its statement. “Regarding this matter, we announce that we have also sued those making malicious posts, or those which repeatedly upload unconfirmed claims, for defamation, distribution of illegal information and “obscene acts by using means of communication.”