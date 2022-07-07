Meet GOT7 member JAY B's girlfriend PURE.D; check out her 7 sexy bikini pictures

It is now official that K-pop band GOT7 member Jay B is dating YouTuber Pure.D. Here is everything you need to know about his girlfriend along with seven bikini pictures of her.

Singer JAY B of the Korean pop band ‘GOT7’ is one of the most loved artists and vocalists. For the longest, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Pure. D, a popular YouTuber from South Korea who has created a buzz for special effects. Similar to the K-pop sensation, the YouTuber also enjoys a huge fan following on social media for her work. For all this while their relationship was known to be nothing but a rumour. However, their love for one another had finally been confirmed, officially.

And this piece of information has got all their fans excited. So, if you had been wanting to know more about Jay B's girlfriend and their relations, this article is for you! Here is everything you need to know about Pure.D along with some really hot pictures of the young YouTuber.

Popularly known by her artist name 'Pure.D', the YouTuber's name is Kim Do Hyun. Kim shares a huge fan following on social media, and her artwork is loved by many from her fandom. As per reports, Kim and Jay B met each other through an acquaintance.

Jay B and Pure.D aka Kim Do Hyun have been dating each other for at least nine long months. However, neither of them had confirmed their relationship in public and allowed the rumours to spread. In fact, even today, the couple is yet to make an official announcement in regard to their relationship.

Jay B and Pure.D’s relationship was officially confirmed by the K-pop singer and YouTuber’s respective agencies. They went on to add that the couple is being 'cautious' since they are both public figures.

The artist agencies of Jay B and Pure.D also said that the couple has reportedly been maintaining a good relationship for the last nine months, adding that they have asked all their fans to continue with their support for them.

The 30-year-old PURE.D is older than Jay B (28) who was born in the year 1992. Kim Do Hyun is not only a YouTuber but also a make-up artist. She uses her special effects art to create and recreate several popular characters from films.

